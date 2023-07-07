Ice Spice Performs at Wireless Festival 2023 in Burberry Miniskirt & Balenciaga High-Top Sneakers

Ice Spice kicked off the Wireless Festival 2023 with a live performance on the main stage at Finsbury Park in London on Friday. She was joined on stage by PinkPantheress to sing their hit single, “Boys a Liar Pt. 2.”

The “Bikini Bottom” singer wore a black graphic fitted T-shirt and paired it with a tan plaid Burberry pleated mini skirt. She added a pair of black fishnet stockings and an arm sleeve to the look.

Ice Spice performs live on the Main Stage during day one of Wireless Festival 2023 at Finsbury Park on July 07, 2023 in London, England. Simone Joyner/Getty Images

Ice Spice accessorized the look with a bulky gold ring, a sparkling heart bracelet and a white watch with a crystal rim around the face. She took the stage wearing her signature diamond embezzled linked chain that features an oversized charm of her face.

The rapper slipped into a pair of black Balenciaga sneakers. The high-top shoes featured a faded canvas upper and distressed edges. The lace-up sneakers were completed with an off-white rubber sole with the designer’s logo printed at the front of the rounded toe. The canvas sneakers are a part of the brand’s spring 2021 collection.

Balenciaga’s Paris high-top graffiti sneaker. balenciaga, paris, sneaker, high top

The last time we saw Ice Spice was at the 2023 BET Awards last month where she was nominated for four awards. She walked the carpet that night wearing a lacy lingerie-inspired dress and vinyl sandals.

The “Munch” rapper has received much recognition in the fashion industry in the past few months. Ice Spice has modeled in campaigns for brands like Nike and Skims. She was announced as the face of Beyonce’s Ivy Park x Adidas collaboration this past January. The rapper has also been seen sitting front row at Fashion Week events for brands including Coach, Dion Lee, and Tommy Hilfiger.