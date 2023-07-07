×
Read Next: El Paso Walmart Shooter Sentenced to 90 Consecutive Life Sentences
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Ice Spice Performs at Wireless Festival 2023 in Burberry Miniskirt & Balenciaga High-Top Sneakers

Ice Spice performs live on the Main Stage during day one of Wireless Festival 2023 at Finsbury Park on July 07, 2023 in London, England.
Ice Spice, Ice Spice style, dress, bodysuit, heels, high heels, boots, tall boots, heeled boots, sneakers, sneaker boots, ankle boots, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, celebrity style, Telfar, Rick Owens, Coach, Dion Lee
Ice Spice, Ice Spice style, dress, bodysuit, heels, high heels, boots, tall boots, heeled boots, sneakers, sneaker boots, ankle boots, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, celebrity style, Telfar, Rick Owens, Coach, Dion Lee
Ice Spice wore a daring sheer bodysuit with thigh-high suede boots for Cardi B's birthday party in Los Angeles.
Ice Spice, Ice Spice style, dress, bodysuit, heels, high heels, boots, tall boots, heeled boots, sneakers, sneaker boots, ankle boots, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, celebrity style, Telfar, Rick Owens, Coach, Dion Lee
View Gallery
View Gallery9 Images
Share

Ice Spice kicked off the Wireless Festival 2023 with a live performance on the main stage at Finsbury Park in London on Friday. She was joined on stage by PinkPantheress to sing their hit single, “Boys a Liar Pt. 2.”

The “Bikini Bottom” singer wore a black graphic fitted T-shirt and paired it with a tan plaid Burberry pleated mini skirt. She added a pair of black fishnet stockings and an arm sleeve to the look. 

Ice Spice performs live on the Main Stage during day one of Wireless Festival 2023 at Finsbury Park on July 07, 2023 in London, England.
Ice Spice performs live on the Main Stage during day one of Wireless Festival 2023 at Finsbury Park on July 07, 2023 in London, England.Simone Joyner/Getty Images

Ice Spice accessorized the look with a bulky gold ring, a sparkling heart bracelet and a white watch with a crystal rim around the face. She took the stage wearing her signature diamond embezzled linked chain that features an oversized charm of her face.

The rapper slipped into a pair of black Balenciaga sneakers. The high-top shoes featured a faded canvas upper and distressed edges. The lace-up sneakers were completed with an off-white rubber sole with the designer’s logo printed at the front of the rounded toe. The canvas sneakers are a part of the brand’s spring 2021 collection.

Balenciaga's Paris high-top graffiti sneaker.
Balenciaga’s Paris high-top graffiti sneaker.balenciaga, paris, sneaker, high top

The last time we saw Ice Spice was at the 2023 BET Awards last month where she was nominated for four awards. She walked the carpet that night wearing a lacy lingerie-inspired dress and vinyl sandals.

The “Munch” rapper has received much recognition in the fashion industry in the past few months. Ice Spice has modeled in campaigns for brands like Nike and Skims. She was announced as the face of Beyonce’s Ivy Park x Adidas collaboration this past January. The rapper has also been seen sitting front row at Fashion Week events for brands including Coach, Dion Lee, and Tommy Hilfiger.

Ice Spice, Ice Spice style, dress, bodysuit, heels, high heels, boots, tall boots, heeled boots, sneakers, sneaker boots, ankle boots, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, celebrity style, Telfar, Rick Owens, Coach, Dion Lee
Ice Spice’s Dynamic Style Features Sheer Outfits, Cutouts and Sleek Boots
View Gallery9 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ice Spice Performs at Wireless 2023 in Miniskirt & Balenciaga Sneakers
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad