Kevin Bacon Laces Up Nike Air Max 90 'Bacon' Sneakers on SAG-AFTRA Picket Line
Ice Spice Receives the ‘Rookie of the Year’ Award in Corseted Plaid Look With Platforms & Stockings at Billboard R&B Hip Hop Live

Lana Del Rey at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kim Petras at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Chlöe at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Sabrina Carpenter at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Ice Spice attended Billboard’s R&B Hip Hop Live event held at The Novo in Los Angeles yesterday. During the event, the “Princess Diana” rapper accepted Billboard’s “2023 R&B/Hip-Hop Rookie of the Year” award.

The hitmaker was outfitted in a plaid set from Vivienne Westwood with a gray, blue and plaid color scheme comprised of a corseted top with short sleeves and a plunging bodice. The cinched top was paired with a matching plaid mini wrap skirt that featured a button-up closure and a short and daring side slit.

Ice Spice at Billboard R&B Hip-Hop Live held at The Novo on August 8, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.Brandon Todd for Billboard

Paired alongside the striking plaid set, Ice Spice toted a bright sky blue mini bag featuring a silver closure with Vivienne Westwood’s orb logo detailing. Additionally, the performer donned a heart and diamond-studded chain choker

On her feet, the celebrated rapper stepped into a pair of black platform heels, also from Vivienne Westwood. Styled with sheer black tights, the shoes were comprised of light crocodile-printed uppers, rounded toes and lofty platform soles, giving a rather large boost. 6-inch stiletto heels rounded out the sky-high set.

A closer look at Ice Spice’s shoes.Brandon Todd for Billboard

Aside from her impeccable shoe wardrobe, Ice Spice has notably risen in the fashion world since 2023, modeling in campaigns for Nike and Ivy Park and attending Fashion Week events for brands including Coach, Dion Lee, LaQuan Smith, Tia Adeola and Tommy Hilfiger.

The stars aligned at Billboard’s R&B Hip Hop Live event. Held at The Novo in Los Angeles on Aug. 8, some of the biggest names in Hip Hop and R&B gathered to honor Lil Wayne, Nas, Ice Spice and many more. Guests were treated to a warm-up set from DJ Jadaboo followed by performances from fellow attendees and food courtesy of Fixins Soul Kitchen. Notable attendees included Tinashe, Victoria Monét, Ice Spice, Lil Wayne, Offset, Coi Leray, Armani White, NAV, and producer Metro Boomin among others.

Ice Spice at Billboard R&B Hip-Hop Live held at The Novo on August 8, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.Brandon Todd for Billboard

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

