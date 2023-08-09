Ice Spice Receives the ‘Rookie of the Year’ Award in Corseted Plaid Look With Platforms & Stockings at Billboard R&B Hip Hop Live

Ice Spice attended Billboard’s R&B Hip Hop Live event held at The Novo in Los Angeles yesterday. During the event, the “Princess Diana” rapper accepted Billboard’s “2023 R&B/Hip-Hop Rookie of the Year” award.

The hitmaker was outfitted in a plaid set from Vivienne Westwood with a gray, blue and plaid color scheme comprised of a corseted top with short sleeves and a plunging bodice. The cinched top was paired with a matching plaid mini wrap skirt that featured a button-up closure and a short and daring side slit.

Ice Spice at Billboard R&B Hip-Hop Live held at The Novo on August 8, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Brandon Todd for Billboard

Paired alongside the striking plaid set, Ice Spice toted a bright sky blue mini bag featuring a silver closure with Vivienne Westwood’s orb logo detailing. Additionally, the performer donned a heart and diamond-studded chain choker

On her feet, the celebrated rapper stepped into a pair of black platform heels, also from Vivienne Westwood. Styled with sheer black tights, the shoes were comprised of light crocodile-printed uppers, rounded toes and lofty platform soles, giving a rather large boost. 6-inch stiletto heels rounded out the sky-high set.

A closer look at Ice Spice’s shoes. Brandon Todd for Billboard

Aside from her impeccable shoe wardrobe, Ice Spice has notably risen in the fashion world since 2023, modeling in campaigns for Nike and Ivy Park and attending Fashion Week events for brands including Coach, Dion Lee, LaQuan Smith, Tia Adeola and Tommy Hilfiger.

