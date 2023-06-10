Ice Spice Brings Denim-on-Denim Trend With Pink Sneakers to Governors Ball Music Festival 2023

Ice Spice took the stage at the 2023 Governors Ball Music Festival in New York yesterday.

The “Munch” was dressed in a Who Decides War custom set made of all distressed denim. The set included a light wash bra top with white writing sprawled on the front worn underneath a cropped denim jacket. On the bottom, the hitmaker wore a pleated denim skirt with dainty white lace appliques.

Ice Spice performs during the 2023 Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 09, 2023 in New York. WireImage

When it comes to shoes, Ice Spice often opts for casual and versatile styles with a vintage twist. The “Bikini Bottom” rapper often wears pointed-toe booties, tall boots and platform sandals from brands including Rick Owens. Off-duty, she can also be seen in faux fur boots.

Worn overtop what appeared to be low-top pastel pink sneakers, Ice Spice styled distressed denim leg warmers with slightly slouchy uppers and frayed hems that gave the pieces a rugged look. The set also featured zipper closures to one side and punchy colorful graphics that caught eyes as the rapper traversed the stage.

Ice Spice performs during the 2023 Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 09, 2023 in New York. WireImage

Although they were hard to see over her denim leg warmers, the sneakers the rapper donned were featured chunky soles and lace-up closures. The pink sneakers offered Ice Spice’s ensemble a welcomed pop of color.

Aside from her shoe wardrobe, Ice Spice has notably risen in the fashion world since 2023, modeling in campaigns for Nike and Ivy Park and attending Fashion Week events for brands including Coach, Dion Lee, LaQuan Smith, Tia Adeola and Tommy Hilfiger.

The 2023 Governors Ball Music Festival takes place at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in New York from June 9 through June 11. Artists in the star-studded lineup include Kendrick Lamar, Lil Uzi Vert, Aespa, Lizzo, Diplo, Kim Petras, Rina Sawayama, PinkPantheress, Omar Apollo, Lil Nas X, Ice Spice and Snail Mail among others.

