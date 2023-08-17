Ice Spice Gets a Boost From Black Platform Boots in Barbiecore Outfit

Ice Spice paired grungey shoes with a pretty pink set.

The “Munch” rapper posted to Instagram on Thursday with a series of photos. In her post, she wore a pair of black leather boots. Her knee-high style was made of matte leather material and featured a rounded toe. The boots gave Ice Spice a serious lift, too, with a thick platform base. The sole reached added at least 2 extra inches to Ice Spice’s frame.

The “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” songstress tends to reach for platform shoes for many different occasions. Recently, she wore a pair of patent leather black platform heels from Vivienne Westwood to Billboard’s R&B Hip Hop Live event earlier in August.

Ice Spice added a Barbiecore-pink set to her look that she shared on Instagram. She wore a light pink bra top covered with sparkly sequins, paired with a matching skirt. Her floor length skirt featured a slit up the center that showed off her boots. It also featured a denim-like waist that was attached to a silk skirt. Ice Spice added a large sparkly necklace that read “Princess” to the outfit.

Aside from her shoe collection, Ice Spice has noticeably risen in the fashion world since 2023, modeling in campaigns for Nike, Ivy Park and Skims. She also attended The Met Gala this past May as well as Fashion Week events for brands earlier in the year, including Coach, Dion Lee, LaQuan Smith, Tia Adeola and Tommy Hilfiger.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.