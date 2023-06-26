Ice Spice Has a Sheer Moment in Lacy Lingerie-Inspired Dress & Vinyl Sandals at BET Awards 2023

Ice Spice took the sheer trend to the 2023 BET Awards held in Los Angeles tonight.

The “Princess Diana” rapper is nominated for Best Collaboration, Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Best New Artist and BET’s Her Award.

Spice donned a sheer black floor-length gown in a lingerie style, comprised of a lacy corseted bodice and midsection with silver hook closures that transitioned into a see-through mesh skirt. The daring dress was worn overtop black lace undergarments.

Ice Spice attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Beyond her dress, Ice Spice sported shiny diamond-encrusted jewelry which included a chain necklace fastened to a large cross pendant, a chunky bracelet and dangling earrings hidden behind her brilliant orange locks.

On the footwear front, the performer stepped into black strappy sandal heels. The neutral pair matched the color scheme of her outfit and featured sharp knife-like pointed toes, thin but secure straps and 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels that gave Ice Spice a slight boost in height. The Bronx native’s shoes also had a shiny vinyl-like finish.

A closer look at Ice Spice’s shoes. Getty Images

Aside from her impeccable shoe wardrobe, Ice Spice has notably risen in the fashion world since 2023, modeling in campaigns for Nike and Ivy Park and attending Fashion Week events for brands including Coach, Dion Lee, LaQuan Smith, Tia Adeola and Tommy Hilfiger.

Ice Spice attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles. WireImage

The BET Awards honors the achievements of musicians, actors, athletes and more throughout various entertainment fields. In 2023, the award show celebrates the 50th anniversary of hip hop and presents Busta Rhymes with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Performers include Coi Leray, Coco Jones, GloRilla, Ice Spice and more. Patti LaBelle also takes the stage to pay tribute to the late Tina Turner.

PHOTOS: See all the celebrity red carpet arrivals at the 2023 BET Awards.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Cute Summer Sandals

Best Platform Sandals