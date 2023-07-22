Ice Spice Takes Over 2023 Rolling Loud in Pink Velour Cardigan and Boots in Miami

Ice Spice took over the stage during day one of 2023 Rolling Loud in Miami yesterday at Hard Rock Stadium.

The “Munch” rapper rocked out in a hot pink velour cardigan featuring a sleek textural aspect with long sleeves and a zipper closure. On the bottom, the “Boy’s a liar, Pt. 2” songstress wore micro mini denim shorts that were styled with the waistline folded over and unzipped. The shorts were fastened with a bedazzled belt, offering a glamorous touch. Underneath her shorts, Ice Spice sported black mesh tights.

Ice Spice performs onstage during day one of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on July 21, 2023 in Miami. Getty Images

Accessorizing her look, the performer donned silver jewelry including a hefty chain with a “Princess” pendant.

Although they were hard to see, it appeared that Ice Spice laced up a pair of black combat boots. The striking pair stopped at the rapper’s calves and featured jet-black uppers with rounded toes and lace-up closures. It’s likely that the soles of Ice Spice’s shoes were chunky and made of rubber-like other combat boot styles. The utilitarian style is worn by many top celebrities including Ice Spice. Alternatively, the performer likely wore regular platform boots sans laces.

Aside from her impeccable shoe wardrobe, Ice Spice has notably risen in the fashion world since 2023, modeling in campaigns for Nike and Ivy Park and attending Fashion Week events for brands including Coach, Dion Lee, LaQuan Smith, Tia Adeola and Tommy Hilfiger.

Ice Spice performs onstage during day one of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on July 21, 2023 in Miami. Getty Images

2023 Rolling Loud is held in Miami, Fla and takes place from Fri, Jul 21 through Sun, Jul 23. Performers at the festival include Travis Scott, 21 Savage, PinkPantheress, Ice Spice, Trippie Redd, Bryson Tiller Lil Uzi Vert, City Girls, Playboi Carti and Chief Keef among others. Rolling Loud is an international hip-hop music festival established in 2015 that has been held in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, and Australia.

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

