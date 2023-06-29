Hillary Clinton Keeps It Classic in Colorful Jacquard Coat and Pointy Pumps on Broadway Night With Bill Clinton

Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton posed backstage after a performance of “Leopoldstadt” on Broadway in New York City on Wednesday.

The former secretary of State showcased an Akris punto Jacquard Check Gabardine Car Coat featuring a multicolor check design, an egg-shaped silhouette, wide cropped sleeves, a stand collar, concealed button front and waist welt pockets. She teamed the vibrant top with classic trousers.

Hillary Clinton at the new play “Leopoldstadt” on Broadway at The Longacre Theatre on June 28, 2023 in New York City. Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage

On her feet, she selected pointy pumps with a bow embellishment. Pointy pumps with bow embellishments have maintained a consistent trend over time. They have evolved with variations in heel heights, materials and bow sizes. From classic patent leather designs to modern suede iterations, these feminine shoes continue to be a popular choice, combining elegance, charm and a touch of playfulness.

Clinton’s shoe style is characterized by practicality and comfort. She often chooses low-heeled or flat shoes, prioritizing functionality over fashion trends. Clinton has been seen wearing various styles, including classic pumps, loafers and ballet flats. Her shoe collection typically features neutral colors, such as black and nude, which easily complement her outfits. Clinton’s shoe choices reflect her focus on comfort and mobility, aligning with her busy schedule and active lifestyle.

The Chicago native’s style can be described as polished and tailored. She often opts for structured pantsuits and blazers, showcasing a professional and authoritative image. Clinton is known for favoring bold, solid colors, such as royal blue and vibrant red. Her outfits are typically accessorized with statement jewelry, including chunky necklaces and elegant brooches. Clinton’s fashion choices often prioritize functionality and practicality, reflecting her classic approach to dressing.

“Leopoldstadt,” a compelling play by Sir Tom Stoppard, is set in Vienna’s Jewish quarter and chronicles the journey of an extended family through love, endurance, and the changing landscape of the 20th century with Stoppard’s signature wit and beauty, spanning fifty years in just two hours.