Atlanta Apparel Hosts First Show Following Parent Company's Rebrand and Refocus
Hilary Duff Shines in Silver Marni Heels for OLLY Wellness Brunch

Hilary Duff, Olly Wellness, Tory Burch, belt, white belt, dress, white dress, Marni, sandals, leather sandals, metallic sandals, heels, high heels, block heels, silver heels, shiny heels, silver sandals, open toed sandals, ankle straps, ankle strap sandals, black sandals, womens sandals, womens heels, summer heels
Hilary Duff Hilary Duff out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Mar 2020
Hilary Duff and daughter Banks Violet Bair Hilary Duff out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Feb 2020
hilary duff, golden goose, pink sneakers, los angeles, jeans, white sweater, pink
Hilary Duff Hilary Duff out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 29 Jan 2020
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Hilary Duff brought sleekly modern style to brunch in New York City.

On Wednesday, Duff hosted a brunch with OLLY Wellness too celebrate the upcoming back-to-school season. For the occasion, the “How I Met Your Father” star wore a sheer sweater and matching wrap-style midi skirt in pale cream hues, both from Tory Burch. Duff’s attire was cinched with a white leather charm-strung belt — also by Burch — for a streamlined silhouette.

Hilary Duff, Olly Wellness, Tory Burch, belt, white belt, dress, white dress, Marni, sandals, leather sandals, metallic sandals, heels, high heels, block heels, silver heels, shiny heels, silver sandals, open toed sandals, ankle straps, ankle strap sandals, black sandals, womens sandals, womens heels, summer heels
Hilary Duff attends the OLLY x Hilary Duff Back-to-School brunch in New York City on Aug. 2, 2023.Craig Barritt/Getty Images for OLLY

Duff’s accessories for the occasion also leaned into Burch’s contemporary redesign in the 2020’s: a white leather version of the designer’s top-handled $378 Bon Bon mini handbag, as well as an ivory set of her $178 Kira cat-eyed sunglasses. The actress finished her outfit with a small set of gleaming tubular hoop earrings.

When it came to footwear, Duff strapped into a set of reflective sandals from Marni. Designed by Francesco Risso, her $378 (previously $995) style featured black round-toed soles paneled with mirrored metallic silver leather counters, toe straps and buckled ankle straps. A set of thick metallic block heels totaling 2.25 inches in height finished the pair with a subtle height boost and practical base, while adding a dash of sleek shine to Duff’s outfit.

Marni, sandals, leather sandals, metallic sandals, heels, high heels, block heels, silver heels, shiny heels, silver sandals, open toed sandals, ankle straps, ankle strap sandals, black sandals, womens sandals, womens heels, summer heels
Marni’s block-heeled sandals.
Hilary Duff feet in shoes, Olly Wellness, Tory Burch, belt, white belt, dress, white dress, Marni, sandals, leather sandals, metallic sandals, heels, high heels, block heels, silver heels, shiny heels, silver sandals, open toed sandals, ankle straps, ankle strap sandals, black sandals, womens sandals, womens heels, summer heels
A closer look at Duff’s heels.

For footwear, Duff’s style varies between contemporary and glamorous. The “Cinderella Story” star often wears platform sandals by Jimmy Choo and Prada on the red carpet, as well as pointed-toe pumps by Aquazzura, Andrea Wazen and Le Silla. Her daytime looks also feature ankle boots by Louboutin, Gucci and Tibi. When off-duty, Duff can be spotted in comfortable mules and loafers from brands like Rejina Pyo, Proenza Schouler and Wandler, as well.

Aside from her sharp shoe tastes, Duff has also dipped her toes into the fashion world over the years as a collaborator with Smash + Tess, DKNY Jeans and Kohl’s Candie’s brand – as well as launching her own teen line, Stuff by Hilary Duff, at Target from 2004-2009.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Hilary Duff leaves Craig's Restaurant in West Hollywood.
24 of Hilary Duff’s Best Street Style Looks
View Gallery24 Images
Shopping With FN
