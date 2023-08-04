Hilary Duff Shines in Silver Marni Heels for OLLY Wellness Brunch

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Hilary Duff brought sleekly modern style to brunch in New York City.

On Wednesday, Duff hosted a brunch with OLLY Wellness too celebrate the upcoming back-to-school season. For the occasion, the “How I Met Your Father” star wore a sheer sweater and matching wrap-style midi skirt in pale cream hues, both from Tory Burch. Duff’s attire was cinched with a white leather charm-strung belt — also by Burch — for a streamlined silhouette.

Hilary Duff attends the OLLY x Hilary Duff Back-to-School brunch in New York City on Aug. 2, 2023. Craig Barritt/Getty Images for OLLY

Duff’s accessories for the occasion also leaned into Burch’s contemporary redesign in the 2020’s: a white leather version of the designer’s top-handled $378 Bon Bon mini handbag, as well as an ivory set of her $178 Kira cat-eyed sunglasses. The actress finished her outfit with a small set of gleaming tubular hoop earrings.

When it came to footwear, Duff strapped into a set of reflective sandals from Marni. Designed by Francesco Risso, her $378 (previously $995) style featured black round-toed soles paneled with mirrored metallic silver leather counters, toe straps and buckled ankle straps. A set of thick metallic block heels totaling 2.25 inches in height finished the pair with a subtle height boost and practical base, while adding a dash of sleek shine to Duff’s outfit.

A closer look at Duff’s heels.

For footwear, Duff’s style varies between contemporary and glamorous. The “Cinderella Story” star often wears platform sandals by Jimmy Choo and Prada on the red carpet, as well as pointed-toe pumps by Aquazzura, Andrea Wazen and Le Silla. Her daytime looks also feature ankle boots by Louboutin, Gucci and Tibi. When off-duty, Duff can be spotted in comfortable mules and loafers from brands like Rejina Pyo, Proenza Schouler and Wandler, as well.

Aside from her sharp shoe tastes, Duff has also dipped her toes into the fashion world over the years as a collaborator with Smash + Tess, DKNY Jeans and Kohl’s Candie’s brand – as well as launching her own teen line, Stuff by Hilary Duff, at Target from 2004-2009.

