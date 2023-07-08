Hilary Duff Works Up a Sweat in Black Leggings and Nike Renew In-Season TR 12

Hilary Duff was seen hitting the gym in style yesterday in Los Angeles.

Working up a sweat, the “How I Met Your Father” star was dressed in a white cropped top with black leggings made of a comfy stretch fabric that allowed for lots of movement.

Hilary Duff is seen on July 7, 2023 in Los Angeles. GC Images

Accessorizing her gymwear, Duff sported a crossbody light blue leather bucket bag from Chanel featuring a silver chain strap, the French brand’s logo on the front in silver and pearl adornments. Additionally, the “Agent Cody Banks” actress wore black sunglasses with rectangular frames and a miryad of gold jewelry. Finally, the thespian gathered her blonde tresses up into a messy ponytail.

On the footwear front, Duff laced up a pair of coordinating black and white Nike Renew In-Season TR 12. The pair was comprised of flexible and breathable black mesh uppers with black lace-up closures, a cushoned feel, secure midfoot straps and Nike’s signature swoosh in white in the heel and on the tops of her feet. The sneaker is perfect for running errands or hitting the gym given its versatile colorway and sporty silhouette.

A closer look at Hilary Duff’s shoes. GC Images

Nike Renew In-Season TR 12. Nike

For footwear, Duff’s style varies between contemporary and glamorous. The “Cinderella Story” star often wears platform sandals by Jimmy Choo and Prada on the red carpet, as well as pointed-toe pumps by Aquazzura, Andrea Wazen and Le Silla. Her daytime looks also feature ankle boots by Louboutin, Gucci and Tibi.

When off-duty, Duff can be spotted in comfortable mules and loafers from brands like Rejina Pyo, Proenza Schouler and Wandler, as well. Aside from her sharp shoe tastes, Duff has also dipped her toes into the fashion world over the years as a collaborator with Smash + Tess, DKNY Jeans and Kohl’s Candie’s brand – as well as launching her own teen line, Stuff by Hilary Duff, at Target from 2004-2009.

Hilary Duff is seen on July 7, 2023 in Los Angeles. GC Images

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

