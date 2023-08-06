Hilary Duff Pops in Beige Heels for Taylor Swift’s Eras World Tour

Hilary Duff mixed eclectic textures for Taylor Swift’s Eras world tour.

Prior to her last-minute appearance at Swift’s Friday night concert in Los Angeles, Duff snapped a mirror selfie in a blue denim jacket. The “Lizzie McGuire” actress’ zip-up piece was layered atop a gold sequined top and silky green lace-up shorts, creating a tri-toned effect. For added flair, Duff also layered her casual attire with a thick gold chain necklace and metallic silver Bottega Veneta crossbody handbag, as well as a set of Tory Burch’s ivory $178 Kira cat-eyed sunglasses.

Hilary Duff poses on Instagram Stories on Aug. 4, 2023. Courtesy of Hilary Duff/Instagram

When it came to footwear, Duff opted to slip on a set of beige sandals to further allow her outfit’s colors and textures to further pop. The actress’ style featured thin soles with buckled ankle straps and wide crossed front straps, all crafted from glossy patent leather. Though the set’s heels couldn’t be seen, the nude-toned pair appeared at an angle, suggesting short heels totaling up to 2 inches in height to provide a subtle height boost.

However, this wasn’t Duff’s only sleek look of the week. On Wednesday, the “Younger” star also wore a sheer white Tory Burch dress and belt with silver Marni sandals while hosting a back-to-school brunch with OLLY Wellness in New York City. Her attire smoothly combined coordinating neutrals with a dash of shine, serving a lesson in mixing textures with statement shoes.

Hilary Duff attends the OLLY x Hilary Duff Back-to-School brunch in New York City on Aug. 2, 2023. Craig Barritt/Getty Images for OLLY

For footwear, Duff’s style varies between contemporary and glamorous. The “Cinderella Story” star often wears platform sandals by Jimmy Choo and Prada on the red carpet, as well as pointed-toe pumps by Aquazzura, Andrea Wazen and Le Silla. Her daytime looks also feature ankle boots from Christian Louboutin, Gucci and Tibi. When off-duty, Duff can be spotted in comfortable mules and loafers from brands like Rejina Pyo, Proenza Schouler and Wandler, as well.

Aside from her sharp shoe tastes, Duff has also dipped her toes into the fashion world over the years as a collaborator with Smash + Tess, DKNY Jeans and Kohl’s Candie’s brand – as well as launching her own teen line, Stuff by Hilary Duff, at Target from 2004-2009.

