Hilary Duff Pops in Beige Heels for Taylor Swift’s Eras World Tour

Hilary Duff out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Mar 2020
Hilary Duff and daughter Banks Violet Bair out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Feb 2020
Hilary Duff out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 29 Jan 2020
Hilary Duff Hilary Duff out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 29 Jan 2020
Hilary Duff mixed eclectic textures for Taylor Swift’s Eras world tour.

Prior to her last-minute appearance at Swift’s Friday night concert in Los Angeles, Duff snapped a mirror selfie in a blue denim jacket. The “Lizzie McGuire” actress’ zip-up piece was layered atop a gold sequined top and silky green lace-up shorts, creating a tri-toned effect. For added flair, Duff also layered her casual attire with a thick gold chain necklace and metallic silver Bottega Veneta crossbody handbag, as well as a set of Tory Burch’s ivory $178 Kira cat-eyed sunglasses.

Hilary Duff poses on Instagram Stories on Aug. 4, 2023.

When it came to footwear, Duff opted to slip on a set of beige sandals to further allow her outfit’s colors and textures to further pop. The actress’ style featured thin soles with buckled ankle straps and wide crossed front straps, all crafted from glossy patent leather. Though the set’s heels couldn’t be seen, the nude-toned pair appeared at an angle, suggesting short heels totaling up to 2 inches in height to provide a subtle height boost.

However, this wasn’t Duff’s only sleek look of the week. On Wednesday, the “Younger” star also wore a sheer white Tory Burch dress and belt with silver Marni sandals while hosting a back-to-school brunch with OLLY Wellness in New York City. Her attire smoothly combined coordinating neutrals with a dash of shine, serving a lesson in mixing textures with statement shoes.

Hilary Duff attends the OLLY x Hilary Duff Back-to-School brunch in New York City on Aug. 2, 2023.

For footwear, Duff’s style varies between contemporary and glamorous. The “Cinderella Story” star often wears platform sandals by Jimmy Choo and Prada on the red carpet, as well as pointed-toe pumps by Aquazzura, Andrea Wazen and Le Silla. Her daytime looks also feature ankle boots from Christian Louboutin, Gucci and Tibi. When off-duty, Duff can be spotted in comfortable mules and loafers from brands like Rejina Pyo, Proenza Schouler and Wandler, as well. 

Aside from her sharp shoe tastes, Duff has also dipped her toes into the fashion world over the years as a collaborator with Smash + Tess, DKNY Jeans and Kohl’s Candie’s brand – as well as launching her own teen line, Stuff by Hilary Duff, at Target from 2004-2009.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Hilary Duff leaves Craig's Restaurant in West Hollywood.
ad