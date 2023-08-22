Hilary Duff Heads to the Gym in All-Black Athletic Sneakers and Purple Leggings

Hillary Duff was photographed heading to the gym in Los Angeles yesterday.

On her feet, Duff laced up a pair of black athletic sneakers. The sporty pair was comprised of flexible and breathable mesh uppers with an embossed slightly shiny honeycomb print accompanied by almond-shaped toes and coordinating black lace-up closures.

Hilary Duff is seen on August 21, 2023 in Los Angeles. GC Images

The sneaker is perfect for running quick errands or hitting the gym, given its versatile neutral colorway and durable and sporty silhouette. The hitmaker’s sneakers were worn with no-show socks.

A closer look at Hilary Duff’s shoes. GC Images

Paired alongside her athletic all-black footwear, the “Raise Your Voice” star was outfitted in a tan cropped zip-up jacket featuring silver clasp closures and a hooded construction. The neutral outerwear was worn overtop a white cropped tank paired alongside deep purple high-waisted leggings made of a stretchy fabric that allowed Duff a wide range of movement.

Hilary Duff is seen on Aug. 21, 2023, in Los Angeles. GC Images

On the accessories front, the “Cheaper by the Dozen” actress toted a black quilted Chanel “Boy” bag featuring a high-shine gold chain shoulder strap and matching metal hardware. Additionally, Duff amped up her gym wear with a variety of gold jewelry.

For footwear, Duff’s style varies between contemporary and glamorous. The “Cinderella Story” star often wears platform sandals by Jimmy Choo and Prada on the red carpet, as well as pointed-toe pumps by Aquazzura, Andrea Wazen and Le Silla. Her daytime looks also feature ankle boots from Christian Louboutin, Gucci and Tibi. When off-duty, Duff can be spotted in comfortable mules and loafers from brands like Rejina Pyo, Proenza Schouler and Wandler, as well.

Aside from her sharp shoe tastes, Duff has also dipped her toes into the fashion world over the years as a collaborator with Smash + Tess, DKNY Jeans and Kohl’s Candie’s brand – as well as launching her own teen line, Stuff by Hilary Duff, at Target from 2004-2009.

