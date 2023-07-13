H.E.R. Wears ‘Wet’ Leather Dress With Matching Pumps at ESPYs 2023

H.E.R. attended the 2023 ESPYs held in Los Angeles tonight, taking the “wet” dress trend to the red carpet.

The “Could’ve Been” singer was dressed in a shiny black patent leather bodycon dress featuring an asymmetrical hemline. The garment was sleeveless, ruched along the waist and gathered to one side, creating an illusion of a wet fabric.

H.E.R. attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

The hitmaker rounded out her look with diamond-encrusted jewelry around her neck and on her fingers worn with large gold hoops. The “Best Part” songstress styled her long black tresses parted down the middle and worn in flattering face-framing waves that cascaded down her back and shoulders.

On her feet, the performer stepped into a pair of shiny black leather pointed-toe pumps, a classic shoe silhouette. The neutral footwear was comprised of sharp knife-like pointed toes with a shiny patent leather finish that matched the similar finish of her dress. Thin 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels finished out the set, offering H.E.R. a walkable boost in height.

A closer look at H.E.R.’s footwear. Getty Images

Pointed pumps are a popular footwear silhouette, worn on just about every celebrity in a wide range of styles no matter the occasion. The sharpened shoe, and many like it, have been spotted on a plethora of top stars including Jennifer Garner, Hillary Clinton, Zoe Kravitz, Jennifer Coolidge, Dua Lipa and Mia Goth among many others.

H.E.R. has a cozy and chic fashion sense that she displays during live performances and red carpet appearances. On the footwear front, the “Feel a Way” hitmaker tends to gravitate towards towering platforms and stylish athletic sneakers.

The Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards (ESPYs) are an annual ceremony that recognizes team and individual athletic accomplishments. This year’s event, which will bestow special awards to the U.S. women’s soccer team, Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks and the Buffalo Bills training staff, will air on ABC and EPSN3.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

