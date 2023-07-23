×
Heidi Klum Soars in Fishnets and Peep-Toe Heels with Husband Tom Kaulitz at Berlin Pride

Heidi Klum took grungy style for a spin while out in Germany.

On Saturday, Klum strolled hand-in-hand with husband Tom Kaulitz while in Berlin for Christopher Street Day — an annual festival, also known ad Berlin Pride, which celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies. For the occasion, Klum went wile in a leopard-spotted turtleneck top, layered atop shredded blue denim short shorts and black fishnet tights. The “Germany’s Next Top Model” host’s edgy attire was complete with a silky blue bomber jacket, which she colorfully accented with a pink leather handbag and crystal post earrings.

(L-R): Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz attend Christopher Street Day in Berlin, Germany on July 22, 2023.Tristar Media/Getty Images

Kaulitz, meanwhile, took a bohemian approach to dressing in a light green shirt atop a white tank top and black trousers — complete with a mixed-print pattern of gray, green and blue stripes. His attire was complete with a set of slip-on sneakers with paneled black and dark blue penny loafer-style uppers, finished by thick white rubber soles.

When it came to footwear, Klum strapped into peep-toe heels to finish her outfit with a soaring height boost. The “America’s Got Talent” host’s matte black set featured curbed open-toed straps and thin buckled ankle straps set atop thick platform soles. Though the pair couldn’t be fully seen, Klum’s set was likely complete with 4 to 5-inch block or stiletto heels, given its traditional silhouette and her penchant for the style over the years.

A closer look at Klum and Kaulitz’s footwear.Tristar Media/Getty Images

Klum’s shoe lineup often includes sleek boots and sandals from brands like Valentino, Dries Van Noten, R13 and The Row. When hitting the red carpet and events circuit, the “Making the Cut” host has also been seen in bold pumps and mules from Gianvito Rossi, The Attico, Femme LA and more top brands. However, her career extends far beyond wearing fashionable shoes; Klum began her career modeling for Victoria’s Secret, Sports Illustrated and Givenchy, and has even founded her own lines of intimates, swimwear, perfumes and clothing with German grocery store Lidl.

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

