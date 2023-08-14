Heidi Klum Masters All-White Summer Style with Flip Flops in Italy

Heidi Klum shared snapshots from Capri during her summer vacation in Italy.

On Monday, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel slipped into a pair of white flip-flops, as seen on Instagram. Her sandals featured the infamous summer silhouette’s Y-shaped thong strap uppers, creating a geometric effect — while earning a glamorous boost from sparkly crystal trim. The style was supported by a cushioned flat sole, cast in the same white hue for a monochrome base. During warmer months, many stars like Eva Longoria and Tracee Ellis Ross can be seen slipping on flip-flops as well, hailing from brands like The Row and Old Navy.

Klum paired her sandals with a similarly monochrome outfit: an embroidered white crop top with off-the-shoulder short sleeves and an asymmetrical hemline, as well as matching high-waisted pants with a braided waistline. The set was given a gleaming finish with a silver-toned pendant necklace and bracelet, as well as a pair of gold-rimmed sunglasses, a white baseball cap and a quilted cream Chanel shoulder bag. The model kept her bright blond locks in a straight style complimenting her minimal makeup that featured a nude lip.

Klum has been spending a lot of time in Europe this summer, like when she visited her home country, Germany, in July to attend Berlin Pride. She was seen strolling hand-in-hand with her husband Tom Kaulitz during the festival, wearing fishnet stockings and peep-toe heels.

BERLIN, GERMANY – JULY 22: Heidi Klum and Bill Kaulitz at the Christopher Street Day (CSD) on July 22, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Tristar Media/Getty Images) Tristar Media/Getty Images

Klum has always been known for having the best stylist and wardrobe. Whether she’s sitting poolside vacationing in Miami or making a red carpet appearance, the former Victoria’s Secret angel is always dressed to impress. She loves to wear vibrant colors and patterns for any occasion. Her shoe collection ranges from 6-inch heels to buckled booties from top labels like Saint Laurent, Maison Valentino and Giuseppe Zanotti.