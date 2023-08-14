Heidi Klum Masters All-White Summer Style with Flip Flops in Italy

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Heidi Klum shared snapshots from Capri during her summer vacation in Italy.
On Monday, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel slipped into a pair of white flip-flops, as seen on Instagram. Her sandals featured the infamous summer silhouette’s Y-shaped thong strap uppers, creating a geometric effect — while earning a glamorous boost from sparkly crystal trim. The style was supported by a cushioned flat sole, cast in the same white hue for a monochrome base. During warmer months, many stars like Eva Longoria and Tracee Ellis Ross can be seen slipping on flip-flops as well, hailing from brands like The Row and Old Navy.
Klum paired her sandals with a similarly monochrome outfit: an embroidered white crop top with off-the-shoulder short sleeves and an asymmetrical hemline, as well as matching high-waisted pants with a braided waistline. The set was given a gleaming finish with a silver-toned pendant necklace and bracelet, as well as a pair of gold-rimmed sunglasses, a white baseball cap and a quilted cream Chanel shoulder bag. The model kept her bright blond locks in a straight style complimenting her minimal makeup that featured a nude lip.
Klum has been spending a lot of time in Europe this summer, like when she visited her home country, Germany, in July to attend Berlin Pride. She was seen strolling hand-in-hand with her husband Tom Kaulitz during the festival, wearing fishnet stockings and peep-toe heels.
Klum has always been known for having the best stylist and wardrobe. Whether she’s sitting poolside vacationing in Miami or making a red carpet appearance, the former Victoria’s Secret angel is always dressed to impress. She loves to wear vibrant colors and patterns for any occasion. Her shoe collection ranges from 6-inch heels to buckled booties from top labels like Saint Laurent, Maison Valentino and Giuseppe Zanotti.
By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.