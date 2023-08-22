×
Heidi Klum Gives Sofia Vergara a Hand While Walking on Wet Grass in 6-Inch Louboutin Heels

Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara arrive together at "America's Got Talent" in Los Angeles on March 29, 2023.
Heidi Klum, Oscar de la Renta, sandals, crystal sandals
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- “Semi Finals 2” Episode 1617 -- Pictured: Heidi Klum -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
heidi klum walking the the Red Carpet for "America's Got Talent" Aug. 24 Live Show Red Carpet at Dolby Theatre. 24 Aug 2021 Pictured: Heidi Klum. Photo credit: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA781033_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
heidi klum, dress, see-through skirt, blazer, boots, thigh-high, mtv movie awards, la
Heidi Klum took to Instagram this weekend to give her followers a glimpse of a fun night with her fellow “America’s Got Talent” judges Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel.

In the former supermodel’s latest post, a clip shows her holding hands with Vergara as they traverse a lavish lawn in equally stylish ensembles. While the first snippet is set to the “Sex and the City” theme music, in another video, Klum can be heard asking the “Modern Family” alum if she wants to take off her shoes as she struggles to walk on the grass.

Both TV personalities wore sky-high pumps for the occasion, which saw the dynamic duo posing poolside with Mandel and others.

Vergara styled a bright green strapless bustier dress by Australian fashion designer Alex Perry with a lime neon green Bottega Veneta clutch bag and towering Christian Louboutin “Loubi Queen” platform sandals. The shoe style featured a smooth beige leather upper with a secure ankle buckle strap and a hefty platform to balance out the 6-inch stiletto heels.

Christian Louboutin "Loubi Queen" platform sandals.
Christian Louboutin “Loubi Queen” platform sandals.Christian Louboutin

While her co-host went for a pop of color, Klum modeled a playful leopard-print dress and matching shoes, which featured red heels reaching at least 4 inches in height. The television host also carried a clutch purse featuring a contrasting print and further accessorized with dangly gold earrings and oversized sunglasses.

You can catch an all-new live episode of “America’s Got Talent” season 18 tonight at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.

Heidi Klum Helps Sofia Vergara Walk on Wet Grass in 6-Inch Heels
