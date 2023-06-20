×
Read Next: Nina Dobrev Looks Pretty in Pink Suit & White Hot Pumps for ‘CBS News’
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Heidi Klum Enjoys Venice Vacation in Gucci Slides and Breezy Black Skirt

Heidi Klum and her Husband Tom Kaulitz in Venice.
Benny Blanco at Frieze LA VIP preview held at Santa Monica Airport on February 16, 2023 in Santa Monica, California.
Margot Robbie at Frieze LA VIP preview held at Santa Monica Airport on February 16, 2023 in Santa Monica, California.
Margot Robbie at Frieze LA VIP preview held at Santa Monica Airport on February 16, 2023 in Santa Monica, California.
Jasmine Tookes at Frieze LA VIP preview held at Santa Monica Airport on February 16, 2023 in Santa Monica, California.
View Gallery
View Gallery20 Images
Share

Heidi Klum is redefining vacation style while spending time with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, in Venice on Monday.

Dressed in all black, she wore a sheer black blouse over a black crop top. On the bottom, she slipped on a flowy black maxi skirt complete with a tier that fell to her feet.

Heidi Klum and her Husband Tom Kaulitz in Venice. Type: Splash by Shutterstock Location: Venice, Italy Date Taken: 20 Jun 2023 UTC Global Usage: Worldwide Credit: MvS / SplashNews.com
Heidi Klum and her Husband Tom Kaulitz in Venice.MvS / SplashNews.com

On her arm, she carried the Panier Medium Bag In Crochet Raffia And Smooth Leather from Saint Laurent and sported large black sunglasses to complete her look.

When it came to footwear, she relaxed in Gucci’s Blooms Supreme slide sandals. The style is adorned with floral patterns, showcasing a canvas upper and a comfortable molded rubber footbed. Crafted in Italy, this footwear combines style and practicality, making it an ideal choice for warm-weather outings.

heidi klum, feet, shoes, sandals, gucci
Heidi Klum and her Husband Tom Kaulitz in Venice. MvS / SplashNews.com

Slide sandals are a must-have trend for summer fashion. They offer comfort and versatility, perfect for both casual and dressier occasions. This season, slide sandals come in various styles, including flat or heeled options, with materials ranging from leather to woven fabrics. Trending designs feature bold colors, vibrant patterns, and embellishments, adding a touch of personality to any outfit. Slide sandals effortlessly blend fashion and functionality for the ultimate summer footwear choice. From Hermes to Prada to JW Anderson, the options are plentiful. 

Klum’s shoe collection boasts a variety of sleek and fashionable options. She has been spotted wearing stylish sandals and boots from renowned brands like Valentino, The Row, Dries Van Noten and R13. For red carpet and formal occasions, she embraces bold pumps and mules from esteemed designers including Gianvito Rossi, The Attico, Femme LA and other top brands.

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Heidi Klum Vacations in Venice in Gucci Bloom Slide Sandals
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad