Heidi Klum Pops in White Stiletto Sandals in Los Angeles for ‘America’s Got Talent’

Heidi Klum brought a pop of prints to Los Angeles this Tuesday while arriving to the “America’s Got Talent” set in Los Angeles.

Klum wore a set of stark white heeled sandals. The mode style featured thin rounded soles, topped by thin toe and slingback straps. Her set was complete with thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, creating a sharp height boost.

Heidi Klum steps out in Los Angeles on Aug. 22, 2023. thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sandals like Klum’s are favored for their minimalist shape and sleek appearance, thanks to open-toed silhouettes with thin upper straps. Pairs crafted from neutral and colorful leather and suede have grown in popularity from their ability to sharpen casual or formal ensembles, as well. Styles are regularly released year-round, as seen in new collections from Steve Madden, Staud and Aldo.

A closer look at Klum’s sandals. thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Klum’s stark heels served as a modern base to her outfit: a set of purple wide-legged trousers and a matching button-up top, each covered in a mixed white, golden yellow, lavender and burnt orange hexagonal print.

The “Making the Cut” host paired her outfit with a brown leather Hermès Birkin handbag, complete with white stitching and gleaming gold hardware. Her attire was complete with layered gold rings, as well as small gold earrings and white-rimmed aviator sunglasses.

Klum’s shoe lineup often includes sleek boots and sandals from brands like Valentino, Dries Van Noten, R13 and The Row. When hitting the red carpet and events circuit, the “Making the Cut” host has also been seen in bold pumps and mules from Gianvito Rossi, The Attico, Femme LA and more top brands. However, her career extends far beyond wearing fashionable shoes; Klum began her career modeling for Victoria’s Secret, Sports Illustrated and Givenchy, and has even founded her own lines of intimates, swimwear, perfumes and clothing with German grocery store Lidl.

