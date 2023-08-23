Heidi Klum Flatters Her Feet in Chain-Embellished Sandals for ‘America’s Got Talent’ Live Show

Heidi Klum brought firey style to the “America’s Got Talent” yesterday in Los Angeles. The model sat alongside fellow judges Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel, wearing a red ensemble to kick off the live shows phase of the reality competition, which is in its 18th season.

Flattering her feet, Klum stepped onto the red carpet in a pair of bright red sandals. The style featured thin but sturdy straps, in a clear and red shade, that laid across the tops of the runway regular’s toes and up and around her ankles, buckling in place.

Heidi Klum at “America’s Got Talent” live show held in Los Angeles on Aug. 22, 2023. NBC

Additionally, the footwear featured high-shine silver chain detailing that hung loosely around her ankles, sharp triangular toe boxes and 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels that offered Klum’s look a conservative boost.

A closer look at Heidi Klum’s shoes. NBC

The clear straps that crossed overtop her toes gave the appearance that the model’s feet were being held down with nothing at all, offering an illusive, barely-there quality that only clear or see-through components can bring. Clear heels of all kinds have become a hot commodity in closets everywhere. The style has been adopted by many top stars, worn both on and off the red carpet.

Heidi Klum at “America’s Got Talent” live show held in Los Angeles on Aug. 22, 2023. NBC

Coordinating with her shoes, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel donned a bright red Mach & Mach minidress. The garment featured a plunging v-neckline, spaghetti straps, cutouts along the bodice and shiny crystalized bow detailing that imparted a shiny touch. The dress was form-fitted and paired with a variety of matching silver rings. Rounding out her look, Klum’s blond tresses were set in a shaggy face-framing style.

Klum‘s recent shoe lineup has included sleek sandals and boots from brands like Valentino, The Row, Dries Van Noten and R13. When hitting red carpets and other formal events, she’s also been seen in bold pumps and mules from Gianvito Rossi, The Attico, Femme LA and more top brands.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

