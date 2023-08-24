×
Read Next: The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Adopts an Unofficial “Gundam” Colorway
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By providing your information, you agree to our Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Heidi Klum Soars in 6-Inch Heels for ‘America’s Got Talent’

Heidi Klum, America's Got Talent, heels, high heels, sandals, black sandals, leather sandals, platform sandals, heeled sandals, heeled platforms, platform heels, corset, bustier, black corset, jeans, skinny jeans, denim jeans, black jeans, Los Angeles
Heidi Klum, Oscar de la Renta, sandals, crystal sandals
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- “Semi Finals 2” Episode 1617 -- Pictured: Heidi Klum -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
heidi klum walking the the Red Carpet for "America's Got Talent" Aug. 24 Live Show Red Carpet at Dolby Theatre. 24 Aug 2021 Pictured: Heidi Klum. Photo credit: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA781033_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
heidi klum, dress, see-through skirt, blazer, boots, thigh-high, mtv movie awards, la
View Gallery
View Gallery36 Images
Share

Heidi Klum took sky-high style to the streets while filming “America’s Got Talent.”

While stepping out in Los Angeles on o film season 18 of the long-running reality competition show, Klum sported a sleek all-black outfit. The model’s attire notable featured a set of leather platform sandals, complete with thin toe straps and thick soles.

Heidi Klum, America's Got Talent, heels, high heels, sandals, black sandals, leather sandals, platform sandals, heeled sandals, heeled platforms, platform heels, corset, bustier, black corset, jeans, skinny jeans, denim jeans, black jeans, Los Angeles
Heidi Klum films “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles on Aug. 23, 2023.Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

Klum’s footwear gained a slick finish from one notable detail, however: its thin, squared black heels, which totaled 6 inches in height. The towering footwear provided a streamlined base for the former Victoria’s Secret Angel’s outfit — a black sleeveless bustier-style top, tucked into a pair of high-waisted black skinny jeans — while remaining dynamic in its own right, as well.

Heidi Klum, America's Got Talent, heels, high heels, sandals, black sandals, leather sandals, platform sandals, heeled sandals, heeled platforms, platform heels, corset, bustier, black corset, jeans, skinny jeans, denim jeans, black jeans, Los Angeles
A closer look at Klum’s platform sandals.Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

Indeed, sandals like Klum’s are favored for their dramatic silhouette and towering heights. Styles with 5 to 6-inch block, stiletto or square heels have grown in popularity from the aforementioned factors, as well as their height-boosting — and stable — platform soles. Pairs have been released in a wide range of colors, silhouettes and materials throughout the 2020s, as seen in new offerings from labels including Cult Gaia, Christian Louboutin and Stuart Weitzman.

Heidi Klum, America's Got Talent, heels, high heels, sandals, black sandals, leather sandals, platform sandals, heeled sandals, heeled platforms, platform heels, corset, bustier, black corset, jeans, skinny jeans, denim jeans, black jeans, Los Angeles
Heidi Klum films “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles on Aug. 23, 2023.Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

The “Making the Cut” host finished her outfit with a black top-handled snakeskin satchel, as well as a silver Western-buckled leather belt. Her attire was complete with two gold bangle bracelets, layered rings and textured post earrings — as well as a set of oversized red-lensed sunglasses for a slick edge.

Klum’s shoe lineup often includes sleek boots and sandals from brands like Valentino, Dries Van Noten, R13 and The Row. When hitting the red carpet and events circuit, the “Making the Cut” host has also been seen in bold pumps and mules from Gianvito Rossi, The Attico, Femme LA and more top brands. However, her career extends far beyond wearing fashionable shoes; Klum began her career modeling for Victoria’s Secret, Sports Illustrated and Givenchy, and has even founded her own lines of intimates, swimwear, perfumes and clothing with German grocery store Lidl.

Related:

Cute Summer Sandals

The Best Sandals for High Arches

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum’s Best Red Carpet Style
View Gallery36 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By providing your information, you agree to our Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Heidi Klum Soars in 6-Inch Heels for 'America's Got Talent'
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad