Heidi Klum Soars in 6-Inch Heels for ‘America’s Got Talent’

Heidi Klum took sky-high style to the streets while filming “America’s Got Talent.”

While stepping out in Los Angeles on o film season 18 of the long-running reality competition show, Klum sported a sleek all-black outfit. The model’s attire notable featured a set of leather platform sandals, complete with thin toe straps and thick soles.

Heidi Klum films “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles on Aug. 23, 2023. Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

Klum’s footwear gained a slick finish from one notable detail, however: its thin, squared black heels, which totaled 6 inches in height. The towering footwear provided a streamlined base for the former Victoria’s Secret Angel’s outfit — a black sleeveless bustier-style top, tucked into a pair of high-waisted black skinny jeans — while remaining dynamic in its own right, as well.

A closer look at Klum’s platform sandals. Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

Indeed, sandals like Klum’s are favored for their dramatic silhouette and towering heights. Styles with 5 to 6-inch block, stiletto or square heels have grown in popularity from the aforementioned factors, as well as their height-boosting — and stable — platform soles. Pairs have been released in a wide range of colors, silhouettes and materials throughout the 2020s, as seen in new offerings from labels including Cult Gaia, Christian Louboutin and Stuart Weitzman.

Heidi Klum films “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles on Aug. 23, 2023. Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

The “Making the Cut” host finished her outfit with a black top-handled snakeskin satchel, as well as a silver Western-buckled leather belt. Her attire was complete with two gold bangle bracelets, layered rings and textured post earrings — as well as a set of oversized red-lensed sunglasses for a slick edge.

Klum’s shoe lineup often includes sleek boots and sandals from brands like Valentino, Dries Van Noten, R13 and The Row. When hitting the red carpet and events circuit, the “Making the Cut” host has also been seen in bold pumps and mules from Gianvito Rossi, The Attico, Femme LA and more top brands. However, her career extends far beyond wearing fashionable shoes; Klum began her career modeling for Victoria’s Secret, Sports Illustrated and Givenchy, and has even founded her own lines of intimates, swimwear, perfumes and clothing with German grocery store Lidl.

Related:

Cute Summer Sandals

The Best Sandals for High Arches

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.