Georgina Rodríguez Lets Her Feet Breathe on Boat Ride in Green Bikini With Cristiano Ronaldo Following Sporty Sneaker Moment
Heidi Klum Slips on ‘Ugly Sandals’ and Little Black Dress for Italy Vacation

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 21: Heidi Klum attends the Fashion Trust US Awards at Goya Studios on March 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
Heidi Klum, Oscar de la Renta, sandals, crystal sandals
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- “Semi Finals 2” Episode 1617 -- Pictured: Heidi Klum -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
heidi klum walking the the Red Carpet for "America's Got Talent" Aug. 24 Live Show Red Carpet at Dolby Theatre. 24 Aug 2021 Pictured: Heidi Klum. Photo credit: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA781033_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
heidi klum, dress, see-through skirt, blazer, boots, thigh-high, mtv movie awards, la
View Gallery36 Images
Heidi Klum leaned into summer style for her Italy vacation.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel posted to her Instagram showing a few photos and a video while vacationing with her husband, Tom Kaulitz. Klum wore a black off-the-shoulder minidress paired and accessorized with a dark trucker hat, aviator sunglasses and a few bracelets.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge added a pair of “ugly sandals” to complete the look. Her sandals featured two thick straps with large buckles and were covered in a metallic silver material with a flat cork base.

Ugly sandals” are marked by large straps and chunky construction, often prioritizing comfort and foot support over popular trends that don’t emphasize practicality. Contrary to the name, “ugly sandals” are actually a strangely stylish choice of modern footwear, worn by celebrities and fashion influencers. Noted “ugly sandals” include ever-popular Birkenstocks

Klum’s shoe collection boasts a variety of sleek and fashionable options. She has been spotted wearing stylish sandals and boots from renowned brands like Valentino, The Row, Dries Van Noten and R13. For red carpet and formal occasions, she embraces bold pumps and mules from esteemed designers including Gianvito Rossi, The Attico, Femme LA and other top brands.

During her Italian trip, she was also seen wearing Gucci slides. She paired the flat sandals with a black blouse and a black maxi skirt.

PHOTOSCheck out Heidi Klum’s best red-carpet style moments.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

More from Footwear News
