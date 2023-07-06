×
Heidi Klum Wears Half-Bikini & Half-Dress With Louboutins for Jean Paul Gaultier's Couture Fall 2023 Show

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 05: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Heidi Klum attends the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 05, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Heidi Klum, Oscar de la Renta, sandals, crystal sandals
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- “Semi Finals 2” Episode 1617 -- Pictured: Heidi Klum -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
heidi klum walking the the Red Carpet for "America's Got Talent" Aug. 24 Live Show Red Carpet at Dolby Theatre. 24 Aug 2021 Pictured: Heidi Klum. Photo credit: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA781033_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
heidi klum, dress, see-through skirt, blazer, boots, thigh-high, mtv movie awards, la
View Gallery
Heidi Klum took charge of the front row at the Jean Paul Gaultier couture fall 2023 show yesterday in Paris. The model arrived clad in a dress hand-sewn by the eponymous designer, according to a post made to Klum’s Instagram.

The German supermodel‘s look was comprised of a half-dress and half-blue bikini set combination. One side of her dress was black and pleated, featuring a billowing skirt. The blue consisted of a bandeau bodice that was gathered and knotted to one side.

Heidi Klum, Jean Paul Gaultier, Haute Couture, Paris, gown, sandal heels.
Heidi Klum attends the Jean Paul Gaultier couture fall 2023 show as part of Paris Couture Week on July 5, 2023.Getty Images

Accessorizing her look, Klum fastened on a gemstone-encrusted pendant necklace worn with a matching ring and black cat-eye sunglasses in black. The “America’s Got Talent” star styled her lengthy tresses worn in waves with shaggy front-facing bangs.

On the footwear front, Klum stepped into a pair of black strappy-heeled sandals by Christian Louboutin. The style featured thin but sturdy straps that laid across the tops of the runway regular’s toes and up and around her ankles. Additionally, the style featured rounded toes and 4-inch stiletto heels that offered Klum’s look a boost.

Heidi Klum, Jean Paul Gaultier, Haute Couture, Paris, gown, sandal heels.
A closer look at Heidi Klum’s shoes.Getty Images

Klum recent shoe lineup has included sleek sandals and boots from brands like Valentino, The Row, Dries Van Noten and R13. When hitting red carpets and other formal events, she’s also been seen in bold pumps and mules from Gianvito Rossi, The Attico, Femme LA and more top brands.

Heidi Klum, Jean Paul Gaultier, Haute Couture, Paris, gown, sandal heels.
Heidi Klum attends the Jean Paul Gaultier couture fall 2023 show as part of Paris Couture Week on July 5, 2023.Getty Images

PHOTOS: Check out Heidi Klum’s best red carpet style moments.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

