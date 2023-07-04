Haley Atwell Stuns in Red Cong Tri Dress and Towering Black Platform Pumps at “Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One” Premiere in Sydney

Haley Atwell made a sartorial appearance on the red carpet of “Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One” on July 3rd, in Sydney. The British-American actress was joined at the event by her cast mates Pom Klementiff, Simon Peg, Christopher McQuarrie, and Tom Cruise who was also celebrating his birthday last night.

Her fashion choice for the night proved to be another hit on the impressive fashion closet she’s been rocking throughout the movie International tour. For the Australian premiere, Atwell wore a floor-gracing red number by Vietnamese fashion designer Cong Tri. The style featured a figure-hugging silhouette with a plunging V neckline, dramatic high thigh-high slit and pleated skirt.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – JULY 03: Hayley Atwell attends the Australian premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” at Darling Harbour Theatre in ICC Sydney on July 03, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images) Getty Images

After choosing another red dress the day before for the photocall and press conference at Circular Quay —a sleeveless silhouette with a draped neckline and floor-length train by Delcore— she stayed loyal to the crimson hue and old-Hollywood allure for her second appearance in Sydney.

To further elevate her classy ensemble, Atwell paired her statement gown with towering black platform pumps. The shoe choice added at least 6 inches of height to her frame but also added a touch of confidence and drama to the already bold look. The black pumps featured a striking platform that added comfort and balance to the sky high heels, and a thin black strap around the ankles.

Hayley Atwell attends the Australian premiere of “Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One” on July 3, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. Getty Images

When it came to beauty, the Captain America star matched the retro flair of he outfit styling her hair with a marked side part and big waves to one side. She kept the makeup subtle with a touch of pink blush on the cheeks and a neutral glossy lip and black mascara.

As per accessories, she only added a pair of small earrings by French jewelry house Piaget. The style is the Piaget Treasure Earrings and they come in white gold with 26 brilliant-cut diamonds, 2 marquise-cut diamonds, and 2 cushion-cut rubies.

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell attend the Australian Premiere of “Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One” at ICC Sydney on July 03, 2023, in Sydney, Australia. Getty Images for Paramount Pictu

Since the movie tour kicked off in Rome last June, the actress has been steadily making fashion statements that confirmed her red carpet prowess when it comes to fashion choices. During this junket the actress has counted on Hollywood A-list stylist Rose Forde, who also dresses stars like Jessie Buckley, Joe Alwyn, and White Lotus’ Will Sharpe. True to her daring and fashion-forward style, Forde has curated an eclectic wardrobe for Atwell that includes big fashion houses like Givenchy and Carolina Herrera and also lesser known brands like Ashi Studio and this Cong Tri piece. Regarding shoes, the stylist seems to have a thing for Italian brands, favoring styles by Giuseppe Zanotti and Aquazzurra.