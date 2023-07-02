Hayley Atwell Shines in 6-Inch Aquazzura Heels at ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ Photocall

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
Hayley Atwell made a shining statement on the red carpet while promoting the latest “Mission: Impossible” film.
While arriving in Sydney, Australia for the “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” photocall at Circular Quay on Sunday, Atwell wore a red silk dress. Styles by Rose Forde, the actress Delcore attire featured a sleeveless silhouette with a draped neckline and floor-length train. The sharp piece was worn sans-jewelry, allowing its texture and color to take center stage for the special occasion.
For a nonchalant spin, Atwell also arrived in a set of oversized, square-framed sunglasses. When paired with her dress, the set created a carefree, cool-girl effect — while simultaneously beating the heat.
During the occasion, Atwell also posed for group photos with co-stars Tom Cruise, Simon Peg, Pom Klementiff and Christopher McQuarrie.
When it came to footwear, Atwell strapped into a towering pair of Aquazzura heels to finish her outfit. Designed by Edgardo Osorio, the “Duchess” actress’ $1,059 (previously $1,627) Moon style featured metallic light gold leather uppers with crossed toe and ankle straps. For a sharp height boost, the pair was finished with 5.5-inch block heels and thick platform soles, completing Atwell’s attire with a sleek base.
Atwell’s shoe style is sleek and sharp. On the red carpet, the actress regularly wears metallic, embellished and neutral pointed-toe pumps, sandals and platform heels from brands including Christian Louboutin, Aquazzura and Miu Miu. Off-duty, she can also be seen in sneakers by Gucci, Veja and Nike.
By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.