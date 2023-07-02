×
Hayley Atwell Shines in 6-Inch Aquazzura Heels at ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ Photocall

Hayley Atwell made a shining statement on the red carpet while promoting the latest “Mission: Impossible” film.

While arriving in Sydney, Australia for the “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” photocall at Circular Quay on Sunday, Atwell wore a red silk dress. Styles by Rose Forde, the actress Delcore attire featured a sleeveless silhouette with a draped neckline and floor-length train. The sharp piece was worn sans-jewelry, allowing its texture and color to take center stage for the special occasion.

Hayley Atwell attends the “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” photocall at Circular Quay in Sydney, Australia on July 2, 2023.Christopher Khoury/Australian Press Agency via ZUMA Wire

For a nonchalant spin, Atwell also arrived in a set of oversized, square-framed sunglasses. When paired with her dress, the set created a carefree, cool-girl effect — while simultaneously beating the heat.

Hayley Atwell attends the “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” photocall at Circular Quay in Sydney, Australia on July 2, 2023.Christopher Khoury/Australian Press Agency via ZUMA Wire

During the occasion, Atwell also posed for group photos with co-stars Tom Cruise, Simon Peg, Pom Klementiff and Christopher McQuarrie.

(L-R): Simon Peg, Hayley Atwell, Tom Cruise, Pom Klementieff and Christopher McQuarrie attend the “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” photocall at Circular Quay in Sydney, Australia on July 2, 2023.Christopher Khoury/Australian Press Agency via ZUMA Wire

When it came to footwear, Atwell strapped into a towering pair of Aquazzura heels to finish her outfit. Designed by Edgardo Osorio, the “Duchess” actress’ $1,059 (previously $1,627) Moon style featured metallic light gold leather uppers with crossed toe and ankle straps. For a sharp height boost, the pair was finished with 5.5-inch block heels and thick platform soles, completing Atwell’s attire with a sleek base.

Aquazzura’s Moon platform sandals.Courtesy of Farfetch

Atwell’s shoe style is sleek and sharp. On the red carpet, the actress regularly wears metallic, embellished and neutral pointed-toe pumps, sandals and platform heels from brands including Christian Louboutin, Aquazzura and Miu Miu. Off-duty, she can also be seen in sneakers by Gucci, Veja and Nike.

