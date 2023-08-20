×
Victoria Beckham’s Daughter Harper Beckham Slips on White Sneakers for Leagues Cup 2023’s Final Match

Victoria Beckham and daughter Harper Beckham are seen on September 30, 2022 in Paris, France.
Victoria Beckham Victoria Beckham out and about, New York, USA - 18 Oct 2019
victoria beckham, leopard print boots, checkered suit, skirt, red top, new york, hotel
Victoria Beckham, leopard-print boots, stilettos, peep-toe boots, shoe style, pedicure, red nail polish, toes, red dress, Victoria Beckham looks radiant in a red dress with a leopard print open toe shoes while hading to the Live with Kelly and RyanPictured: Victoria BeckhamRef: SPL5122574 161019 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Victoria Beckham, fall 2019, pedicure, blue boots, peep-toe boots, stilettos, blue shoes, pencil skirt, color block shirt, spotted arriving back at her hotel wearing a second look in NYC, Victoria wore a blue open toe heelsPictured: Victoria BeckhamRef: SPL5122499 151019 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
View Gallery9 Images
Harper Beckham brought casual style to the field for the Leagues Cup’s 2023 final match.

As seen on Instagram, Beckham posed with mother Victoria Beckham, father David Beckham — who co-owns the winning team of the Cup, Inter Miami CF — and brother Cruz Beckham during the occasion. While at the match at Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee, the 12-year-old wore a set of white leather sneakers with matching laces and perforated toes, set atop rounded rubber soles.

Beckham’s monochrome footwear added a relaxed finish to her equally casual outfit: a dark blue tank top with pale beige trim, as well as light blue denim jeans. Victoria, meanwhile, was chicly dressed in a draped black sleeveless top and pleated cream trousers, elevated by tall black platform-soled heels.

Outside of social media, the family could be seen celebrating after Inter Miami CF’s win, coming together for a group hug in the stands.

Victoria Beckham, David Beckham, Harper Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Inter Miami CF, Leagues Cup, soccer, sports, final match, sports
David Beckham, Harper Beckham, Victoria Beckham and Cruz Beckham celebrate Inter Miami's win at the Leagues Cup final football match at Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee on Aug. 19, 2023.

Beckham’s shoe style is casual and relaxed. The young child often wears neutral and colorful sneakers, hailing from brands including Nike. For more formal occasions, she’s also slid on Mary Jane flats by Hermès and Gucci — as well as low-heeled mules. During casual outings, Harper also wears Ancient Greek sandals, as well.

Victoria, meanwhile, has made pointed-toe footwear her staple over the years, wearing numerous pairs of sharp boots, mules and pumps by her own namesake label. When it comes to heels, she’s often worn styles by Christian Louboutin, as well as Casadei and Nicholas Kirkwood. Ankle boots by Alaïa and sandals by Bottega Veneta are also some of her go-to styles. When off-duty, the Victoria Beckham Beauty founder also has a penchant for Adidas sneakers — plus shoes from her own athletic collaborations with Reebok.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Victoria Beckham and daughter Harper Beckham are seen on September 30, 2022 in Paris, France.
Harper Beckham’s Sporty Style Over the Years
