Victoria Beckham’s Daughter Harper Beckham Slips on White Sneakers for Leagues Cup 2023’s Final Match

Harper Beckham brought casual style to the field for the Leagues Cup’s 2023 final match.

As seen on Instagram, Beckham posed with mother Victoria Beckham, father David Beckham — who co-owns the winning team of the Cup, Inter Miami CF — and brother Cruz Beckham during the occasion. While at the match at Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee, the 12-year-old wore a set of white leather sneakers with matching laces and perforated toes, set atop rounded rubber soles.

Beckham’s monochrome footwear added a relaxed finish to her equally casual outfit: a dark blue tank top with pale beige trim, as well as light blue denim jeans. Victoria, meanwhile, was chicly dressed in a draped black sleeveless top and pleated cream trousers, elevated by tall black platform-soled heels.

Outside of social media, the family could be seen celebrating after Inter Miami CF’s win, coming together for a group hug in the stands.

David Beckham, Harper Beckham, Victoria Beckham and Cruz Beckham celebrate Inter Miami’s win at the Leagues Cup final football match at Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee on Aug. 19, 2023. CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Beckham’s shoe style is casual and relaxed. The young child often wears neutral and colorful sneakers, hailing from brands including Nike. For more formal occasions, she’s also slid on Mary Jane flats by Hermès and Gucci — as well as low-heeled mules. During casual outings, Harper also wears Ancient Greek sandals, as well.

Victoria, meanwhile, has made pointed-toe footwear her staple over the years, wearing numerous pairs of sharp boots, mules and pumps by her own namesake label. When it comes to heels, she’s often worn styles by Christian Louboutin, as well as Casadei and Nicholas Kirkwood. Ankle boots by Alaïa and sandals by Bottega Veneta are also some of her go-to styles. When off-duty, the Victoria Beckham Beauty founder also has a penchant for Adidas sneakers — plus shoes from her own athletic collaborations with Reebok.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.