Victoria Beckham’s Daughter Harper’s Sporty Style Over the Years

Harper Beckham is following in the stylish footsteps of her family — including her parents, Victoria and David Beckham — with her own unique approach to dressing.

The 12-year-old has been a front-row fixture over the years, thanks to numerous appearances at Victoria’s fashion shows in New York City, London and Paris. Throughout her moments in the public eye, the youth often favors classic separates like blue denim jeans, wool coats and floral-print dresses — with occasional bolder moments featuring suits and flowing gowns made by her mother.

Along with Beckham’s versatile style is an equally versatile wardrobe. The star’s penchant for sneakers has grown both on and off-duty, with most of her looks featuring neutral or color-coordinated sneakers from brands including Nike. However, she’s also been seen in Dr. Martens lace-up boots in cooler months, while formal occasions incorporate similarly hued flats from labels like Gucci and Hermès.

In 2016, Beckham stepped out with her father, David, to have lunch at Balthazar in New York City. For the occasion, the child buttoned into a black wool coat, paired with matte tights and glossy black Gucci flats.

(L-R): Harper Beckham and David Beckham arrive at Balthazar in New York City on Feb. 14, 2016. Raymond Hall/GC Images

In February 2018, Beckham returned to New York with David to view her mother’s fall 2018 fashion show during New York Fashion Week. On this occasion, she wore a white top and black tights beneath a dark red winter coat. The set was complete with a pair of pale pink flats, topped with small black bows for an elegant finish.

(L-R): David Beckham and Harper Beckham leave their hotel to attend the Victoria Beckham’s fall 2018 fashion show in New York City on Feb. 11, 2018. Pierre Suu/GC Images

Beckham was once again in the front row in February 2020, seated on David’s lap alongside siblings Romeo and Cruz Beckham. For the occasion, she wore a long-sleeved floral dress in hues of pale peach, orange, green and dark blue, layered atop black tights. For an edgy twist, the piece was paired with black lace-up combat boots from Dr. Martens.

(L-R): Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, David Beckham, Harper Beckham and Anna Wintour attend the Victoria Beckham fall 2020 show during London Fashion Week in London on Feb. 16, 2020. Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images for BFC

2022 found Beckham sharing a mommy-and-me moment with Victoria while out in Paris together. For the occasion, Beckham wore a yellow dress with black lace paneling, which was whimsically paired with coordinating yellow sneakers.

Victoria Beckham and daughter Harper Beckham are seen in Paris on Sept. 30, 2022. Marc Piasecki/GC Images

In 2023, Beckham stepped out in a black Adidas soccer jersey and blue jeans while holding hands with Lionel Messi; the pair’s entrance preceded a larger group of soccer players and children, which opened the Concacaf Leagues Cup quarterfinal football match between Inter Miami and Charlotte. Beckham finished her outfit with a set of round-toed white sneakers, bringing her casual outfit a relaxed finish for the occasion.

(L-R): Inter Miami’s forward Lionel Messi and Harper Beckham walk into the pitch during the Concacaf Leagues Cup quarterfinal football match between Inter Miami and Charlotte at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Aug. 11, 2023.

CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images