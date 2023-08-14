×
Victoria Beckham's Daughter Harper Beckham Laces into White Sneakers with Lionel Messi

Victoria Beckham out and about, New York, USA - 18 Oct 2019
victoria beckham, leopard print boots, checkered suit, skirt, red top, new york, hotel
Victoria Beckham, leopard-print boots, stilettos, peep-toe boots, shoe style, pedicure, red nail polish, toes, red dress
Victoria Beckham, fall 2019, pedicure, blue boots, peep-toe boots, stilettos, blue shoes, pencil skirt, color block shirt
Harper Beckham — daughter of Victoria and David Beckham — embraced soccer with Lionel Messi this week.

During the Concacaf Leagues Cup’s quarterfinal football match between Inter Miami and Charlotte on Saturday, Beckham stepped onto the field hand-in-hand with Lionel Messi to lead the Inter Miami team and a group of children to begin the game. For the occasion at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, the 12-year-old laced into a pair of white sneakers with round-toed leather uppers, complete with matching front laces and perforated toes.

(L-R): Inter Miami's forward Lionel Messi and Harper Beckham walk into the pitch during the Concacaf Leagues Cup quarterfinal football match between Inter Miami and Charlotte at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Aug. 11, 2023.

Beckham’s shoes were complete with flat white rubber soles, bringing her style a relaxed finish. The set was on-trend with the current rise of all-white sneakers, favored for their relaxed appearance, versatility and vintage-inspired roots. Pairs like Beckham’s are regularly released from a range of brands year-round, as seen in recent styles released by labels including Reebok, Nike and P448.

A closer look at Beckham's sneakers.

Beckham’s style brought a sporty finish to her equally casual outfit: a black short-sleeved jersey with light blue denim jeans.

The moment marked her latest attendance during the Leagues Cup while supporting Inter Miami CF — which is co-owned by her father, David Beckham. Beckham was also spotted earlier in the month during Miami’s match against Orlando City SC at the DRV PNK Stadium, alongside Victoria, David and an unidentified friend.

(L-R): David Beckham, Victoria Beckham and Harper Beckham watch the Leagues Cup 2023 match against Orlando City SC and Inter Miami CF at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Aug. 2, 2023.

Beckham’s shoe style is casual and relaxed. The young child often wears neutral and colorful sneakers, hailing from brands including Nike. For more formal occasions, she’s also worn Mary Jane flats by Hermès and Gucci — as well as low-heeled mules. During casual outings, Beckham also wears Ancient Greek sandals, as well.

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

