David Beckham’s Daughter Harper Cheers on Dad’s Team in Women’s Inter Miami T-Shirt and White Sneakers

Harper Beckham joined her family to cheer on Inter Miami in the club’s match against Orlando City in the Leagues Cup last night. The team, which soccer legend David Beckham co-owns, came out victorious against their local rivals, winning 3-1.

While many attendees repped the Miami club’s pink and black colors, the youngest member of the Beckham brood wore a black Mitchell & Ness Inter Miami CF Crest T-shirt featuring a reflective stripe design, with just a hint of pink branding in the bottom right corner. The women’s short sleeve shirt is offered in five sizes and retails for $45 on mlsstore.com.

David Beckham stands with his daughter Harper. Getty Images

She styled the crew neck club tee with a flouncy white mini skirt and, while not pictured, evidence has shown she typically reaches for sneakers.

Even when getting more dressed up for a fancy dinner or one of her mother’s fashion shows, the preteen often styles her outfits with sneakers. She’s made the dress-with-sneakers look something of her signature.

Inter Miami’s co-owner David Beckham and daughter Harper. AFP via Getty Images

Beckham’s affinity for pairing dresses with sneakers was showcased when she teamed a blue floral number with crisp white AF1s at another match just weeks ago.

At just 12 years old, she already has an impressive collection comprised of classic Nike Air Force 1s, various Air Jordan models and trendy collaboration shoes like Nike’s Off-White Dunks.

Former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter and Marc Anthony also joined the Beckhams to take in the match on Wednesday night. Inter Miami will take on FC Dallas this upcoming Sunday.

Victoria Beckham and daughter Harper Beckham are seen in Paris, France on September 30, 2022. GC Images