Halle Berry Poses With a Snake in Sheer Swimsuit Cover-Up and Thong Sandals in Mexico

Halle Berry played with danger in her latest post on Instagram. While on vacation in Mexico, the “Catwoman” actress snapped a photo of herself holding a rather large snake, sharing it to her socials on July 16. “I love snakes. They’ve taught me to shed or die … I’ve chosen to shed!” she captioned.

For her romp in the sand and sun, Berry wore a sheer black mesh bathing suit cover-up featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline and a midi-length skirt. The see-through layer was worn overtop a one-piece swimsuit, also in black.

Shading her features, Berry donned a wide-brimmed straw hat, accompanied by large sunglasses.

Berry put her best foot forward, sporting an easy breezy pair of white strappy thong sandals. The shoes were comprised of thin white straps, likely made of leather, that intersected over the tops of Berry’s feet. The sandals also have thin and neutral soles that cushioned Berry’s feet.

The “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” star has worn a variety of sandal heels in her lengthy and impressive career thus far. Comparable to this look, Berry has worn a myriad of strappy sandal styles in an array of colors from silver and gold to hot pink.

When it comes to shoes, Berry often wears high-heeled sandals in platform or stiletto silhouettes on the red carpet, hailing from top brands like Jimmy Choo, Sophia Webster and Stella Luna. Pointed-toe pumps from Christian Louboutin have also been a revolving part of the “Perfect Stranger” star’s shoe rotation over the years. When off-duty, Berry can regularly be spotted in Adidas and Under Armour sneakers, as well as Nike slides.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

