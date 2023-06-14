Halle Berry Gets Red-Carpet Ready for ‘Subtle’ Mirror Selfie in Satin High-Slit Dress & Gold Sandal Heels

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Halle Berry snapped a casual selfie wearing some not-so-casual clothes. The photo was posted to her Instagram today accompanied by the caption, “subtle Tuesday serve 😉.”
The “Catwoman” star’s look was comprised of a floor-sweeping bodycon gown in a champagne shade crafted of a silky, free-flowing material. The dress featured a strappy and slouchy bodice with a fitted drop waist followed by a breezy skirt.
Additionally, the skirt of Berry’s gown also had a daring side slit that traveled the length of the actor’s leg. The formal wear worked to further define Berry’s silhouette in a simple and equally sophisticated manner.
Rounding out her ensemble, Berry wore her lengthy tresses parted down the middle and worn in face-framing waves.
As for footwear, the actress stepped into a pair of gold strappy sandal heels. The high-sine style was crafted out of leather with a gleaming finish comprised of thick secure straps across the tops of her toes and around her ankles, buckle closures and rounded toes. 3 to 4-inch thin stiletto heels finished off the set.
The “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” star has worn a variety of sandal heels in her lengthy and impressive career thus far. Comparable to this look, Berry has worn a myriad of strappy sandal styles in an array of colors from silver and gold to hot pink.
When it comes to shoes, Berry often wears high-heeled sandals in platform or stiletto silhouettes on the red carpet, hailing from top brands like Jimmy Choo, Sophia Webster and Stella Luna. Pointed-toe pumps from Christian Louboutin have also been a revolving part of the “Perfect Stranger” star’s shoe rotation over the years. When off-duty, Berry can regularly be spotted in Adidas and Under Armour sneakers, as well as Nike slides.
