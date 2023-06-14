Halle Berry Gets Red-Carpet Ready for ‘Subtle’ Mirror Selfie in Satin High-Slit Dress & Gold Sandal Heels

×
Halle Berry, heels, high heels, sandals, heeled sandals, black sandals, leather sandals, stilettos, stiletto heels, womens sandals, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, dress, gray dress, black dress, sheer dress, distressed dress, bubble dress, T-shirt dress, Van Hunt, LA County High School for the Arts, Future Artists Gala
Halle Berry Poses in Daring High-Slit Dress & Gold Heels for Selfie
Halle Berry snapped a casual selfie wearing some not-so-casual clothes. The photo was posted to her Instagram today accompanied by the caption, “subtle Tuesday serve 😉.”

The “Catwoman” star’s look was comprised of a floor-sweeping bodycon gown in a champagne shade crafted of a silky, free-flowing material. The dress featured a strappy and slouchy bodice with a fitted drop waist followed by a breezy skirt.

Additionally, the skirt of Berry’s gown also had a daring side slit that traveled the length of the actor’s leg. The formal wear worked to further define Berry’s silhouette in a simple and equally sophisticated manner.

Rounding out her ensemble, Berry wore her lengthy tresses parted down the middle and worn in face-framing waves.

As for footwear, the actress stepped into a pair of gold strappy sandal heels. The high-sine style was crafted out of leather with a gleaming finish comprised of thick secure straps across the tops of her toes and around her ankles, buckle closures and rounded toes. 3 to 4-inch thin stiletto heels finished off the set.

The “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” star has worn a variety of sandal heels in her lengthy and impressive career thus far. Comparable to this look, Berry has worn a myriad of strappy sandal styles in an array of colors from silver and gold to hot pink.

When it comes to shoes, Berry often wears high-heeled sandals in platform or stiletto silhouettes on the red carpet, hailing from top brands like Jimmy Choo, Sophia Webster and Stella Luna. Pointed-toe pumps from Christian Louboutin have also been a revolving part of the “Perfect Stranger” star’s shoe rotation over the years. When off-duty, Berry can regularly be spotted in Adidas and Under Armour sneakers, as well as Nike slides.

PHOTOS: See how Halle Berry’s shoe style has evolved over the years.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

