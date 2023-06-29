×
Read Next: Soirée Scene: Sabrina Ionescu and Mikal Bridges Attend eBay ‘Collectors Camp’ for Trading Card Fans + More
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Halle Berry Slips on Santoni Buckled Plate Loafers & ‘Mom’ Jeans for World Microbiome Day

Halle Berry, heels, high heels, sandals, heeled sandals, black sandals, leather sandals, stilettos, stiletto heels, womens sandals, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, dress, gray dress, black dress, sheer dress, distressed dress, bubble dress, T-shirt dress, Van Hunt, LA County High School for the Arts, Future Artists Gala
Halle Berry at the 2000 MTV Movie Awards at Sony Pictures Studio in Culver City, Ca. on June 3, 2000 (Photo by Kevin Winter/ImageDirect)
402719 179: Actress Halle Berry poses with her Best Actress in a Leading Role Oscar for "Monster's Ball" backstage during the 74th Annual Academy Awards March 24, 2002 at The Kodak Theater in Hollywood, CA. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD - JULY 19: Actress Halle Berry attends the premiere of Warner Bros. "Catwoman" at the ArcLight Theatre on July 19, 2004 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
BURBANK, CA - JULY 14: Actress Halle Berry appears on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" at the NBC Studios on July 14, 2004 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
View Gallery
View Gallery23 Images
Share

Halle Berry celebrated World Microbiome Day in a stylish outfit on Wednesday.

With a glass of wine in hand, the actress donned an ample khaki top adorned with practical pockets, exuding a utilitarian aesthetic. She paired it with generously cut denim jeans that boasted a relaxed fit from the waist down to the ankles. Her hair was styled in a curly bob cut with blond highlights. 

The “Catwoman” star relaxed in a pair of Santoni slip-on loafers made of smooth-grain leather. The loafers featured a stylish metallic-effect strap with an engraved logo, adding a touch of sophistication. The shoes had an almond-shaped toe and a comfortable slip-on style, making them easy to wear. Completing the design was a low block heel measuring 1.4 inches, providing a subtle lift while maintaining comfort.

Santoni loafers.
Santoni loafers.Italist

Berry’s style can be described as versatile and fashion-forward. She often opts for sleek and elegant outfits that highlight her love of bold colors and eye-catching patterns. She is also not afraid to experiment with different fashion trends, from edgy leather jackets to glamorous red-carpet gowns. She has been seen wearing designer labels such as Versace, Elie Saab and Valentino, among others. Halle Berry’s style is often characterized by a mix of sophistication and modernity, creating a distinct and memorable look.

The thespian’s shoe style is diverse and reflects her fashion-forward approach. She has been spotted wearing a variety of shoe types, ranging from classic pumps to trendy sneakers. Berry often chooses high heels to complement her outfits, adding height and elegance to her overall look. She has also been seen wearing strappy sandals, ankle boots and platform shoes. Halle Berry’s shoe collection includes designs from renowned brands like Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. Her shoe choices are known for their versatility and ability to enhance her overall style.

25 August 2014 - Los Angeles, California - Halle Berry. 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Press Room held at Nokia Theatre LA Live. Photo Credit: Becky Poliakoff/AdMedia Newscom/(Mega Agency TagID: admphotostwo068873.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Halle Berry’s Celebrity Shoe Style Evolution
View Gallery18 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Halle Berry Slips on Santoni Buckled Plate Loafers & 'Mom' Jeans
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad