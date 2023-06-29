Halle Berry Slips on Santoni Buckled Plate Loafers & ‘Mom’ Jeans for World Microbiome Day

Halle Berry celebrated World Microbiome Day in a stylish outfit on Wednesday.

With a glass of wine in hand, the actress donned an ample khaki top adorned with practical pockets, exuding a utilitarian aesthetic. She paired it with generously cut denim jeans that boasted a relaxed fit from the waist down to the ankles. Her hair was styled in a curly bob cut with blond highlights.

The “Catwoman” star relaxed in a pair of Santoni slip-on loafers made of smooth-grain leather. The loafers featured a stylish metallic-effect strap with an engraved logo, adding a touch of sophistication. The shoes had an almond-shaped toe and a comfortable slip-on style, making them easy to wear. Completing the design was a low block heel measuring 1.4 inches, providing a subtle lift while maintaining comfort.

Santoni loafers. Italist

Berry’s style can be described as versatile and fashion-forward. She often opts for sleek and elegant outfits that highlight her love of bold colors and eye-catching patterns. She is also not afraid to experiment with different fashion trends, from edgy leather jackets to glamorous red-carpet gowns. She has been seen wearing designer labels such as Versace, Elie Saab and Valentino, among others. Halle Berry’s style is often characterized by a mix of sophistication and modernity, creating a distinct and memorable look.

The thespian’s shoe style is diverse and reflects her fashion-forward approach. She has been spotted wearing a variety of shoe types, ranging from classic pumps to trendy sneakers. Berry often chooses high heels to complement her outfits, adding height and elegance to her overall look. She has also been seen wearing strappy sandals, ankle boots and platform shoes. Halle Berry’s shoe collection includes designs from renowned brands like Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. Her shoe choices are known for their versatility and ability to enhance her overall style.