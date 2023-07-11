Halle Berry Goes Zip Lining in Mexico With Big-Toe Sandals & Breezy Romper

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Halle Berry enjoyed an adventure-filled trip to Playa Del Carmen, Mexico, this past week. The actress shared some moments from her travels on Instagram today.
The Oscar-winning actress posted a video that shows her zip-lining. “High frequency,” she captioned the post and added a star emoji.
Berry wore a short black romper with long sleeves and white platform sandals for the exciting excursion. The style she chose featured a strappy, big-toe design and a thick sole offering a bit more height in the heel. Despite the fact that they didn’t appear to have a heel strap to keep them in place, the sandals somehow stayed put as she soared through the air.
In a previous post from last week, the “Catwoman” star donned a similar style that crossed over the tops of her feet to separate the big toe from the rest. Instead of a chunky shape, though, the black sandals were flat with a more minimalist design overall.
Berry is hardly the only celebrity to be a fan of big-toe sandals. Lori Harvey, Katie Holmes, Eva Longoria and many more have been spotted in variations of the open-toe shoe trend.
One of Berry’s most memorable fashion moments was at the 2002 Academy Awards when won Best Actress for her role in “Monster’s Ball.” She dazzled in a semi-sheer, embroidered Elie Saab gown with a sweeping skirt in a lustrous burgundy.
Allie Fasanella is a contributing writer for Footwear News, covering celebrity style, trending news and the latest shoe releases.
