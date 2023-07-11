×
Halle Berry Goes Zip Lining in Mexico With Big-Toe Sandals & Breezy Romper

christian siriano red dress, Halle Berry at the Fourth Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television on Dec 06 2021.
halle berry, floral dress, gown, platform heels, red carpet, elle women in hollywood, red carpet, la
Halle Berry enjoyed an adventure-filled trip to Playa Del Carmen, Mexico, this past week. The actress shared some moments from her travels on Instagram today.

The Oscar-winning actress posted a video that shows her zip-lining. “High frequency,” she captioned the post and added a star emoji.

Berry wore a short black romper with long sleeves and white platform sandals for the exciting excursion. The style she chose featured a strappy, big-toe design and a thick sole offering a bit more height in the heel. Despite the fact that they didn’t appear to have a heel strap to keep them in place, the sandals somehow stayed put as she soared through the air.

In a previous post from last week, the “Catwoman” star donned a similar style that crossed over the tops of her feet to separate the big toe from the rest. Instead of a chunky shape, though, the black sandals were flat with a more minimalist design overall.

Berry is hardly the only celebrity to be a fan of big-toe sandals. Lori Harvey, Katie Holmes, Eva Longoria and many more have been spotted in variations of the open-toe shoe trend.

One of Berry’s most memorable fashion moments was at the 2002 Academy Awards when won Best Actress for her role in “Monster’s Ball.” She dazzled in a semi-sheer, embroidered Elie Saab gown with a sweeping skirt in a lustrous burgundy.

Allie Fasanella is a contributing writer for Footwear News, covering celebrity style, trending news and the latest shoe releases.

