Halle Berry Celebrates the Fourth of July in Comfy Jumpsuit and Big-Toe Sandals

Halle Berry, heels, high heels, sandals, heeled sandals, black sandals, leather sandals, stilettos, stiletto heels, womens sandals, red carpet, celebrity red carpet, dress, gray dress, black dress, sheer dress, distressed dress, bubble dress, T-shirt dress, Van Hunt, LA County High School for the Arts, Future Artists Gala
halle berry, floral dress, gown, platform heels, red carpet, elle women in hollywood, red carpet, la
Halle Berry wished her fans and followers a Happy Fourth of July in a post made to her Instagram yesterday. The caption that accompanied the slideshow of Images read, “Can’t ruin my vibe today … and you damn sure can’t ruin his! (swipe) Happy 4th to you and yours!!”

The “Catwoman” actress was clad in a baggy black jumpsuit with a strappy bodice that featured tie straps and a boxy composition. The style transitioned into short billowing trousers.

Dressing up her sunny summer look, Berry donned a large straw hat that eclipsed her features slightly worn with large black sunglasses.

On the footwear front, the thespian sported easy breezy strappy sandals. The pair were comprised of black straps, likely made of leather, that crossed over the tops of Berry’s feet and separated the big toe from the rest of her toes. The sandals also have thin and neutral soles that aimed to cushion Berry’s feet. Sandals, no matter the style, are a must-have item in many celebrities’ closets for summer and beyond, Berry’s included.

The “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” star has worn a variety of sandal heels in her lengthy and impressive career thus far. Comparable to this look, Berry has worn a myriad of strappy sandal styles in an array of colors from silver and gold to hot pink.

When it comes to shoes, Berry often wears high-heeled sandals in platform or stiletto silhouettes on the red carpet, hailing from top brands like Jimmy Choo, Sophia Webster and Stella Luna. Pointed-toe pumps from Christian Louboutin have also been a revolving part of the “Perfect Stranger” star’s shoe rotation over the years. When off-duty, Berry can regularly be spotted in Adidas and Under Armour sneakers, as well as Nike slides.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

