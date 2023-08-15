Halle Berry’s Daughter Nahla Aubry Channels Barbie in Pink 6-Inch Dolls Kill Heels for Mom’s Birthday

Halle Berry just celebrated her 57th birthday in style alongside her daughter, Nahla Aubry. The Oscar-winning actress shared a photo set on Instagram that shows her enjoying a day at the World of Barbie with her boyfriend, Van Hunt, and her 15-year-old daughter.

“My mini me (but not so mini anymore) and my VanO took me to the World of Barbie for my B-day! I got to let my inner Barbie soar!!!! I love you guys …thank you,” she captioned the post.”

Aubry wore a short, strappy pink floral corset dress and backless high heels from Sugar Thrillz by Dolls Kill. Named the “Her Majesty” Satin Mules, the light pink style combines a pleated vamp design and a ribbon strap adorned with a bow. They also featured a 2-inch platform with a square toe and a flared heel measuring 6 inches tall. Initially retailing for $108, the bold shoes are now on sale for $65.

Sugar Thrillz ‘Her Majesty’ Satin Mules. Dolls Kill

Meanwhile, Berry modeled a bubblegum pink minidress featuring a feathered neckline and dazzling pink cowboy boots. Berry’s block-heeled Western boots were designed with pink rhinestones all over and silver studs and also hail from Dolls Kill. The flashy, pointy-toed boots included chunky buckle straps that can be detached.

The “Catwoman” star seldom shares photos of her eldest child, but wished her a happy birthday on Instagram back in March. “One of the greatest gifts the universe has given me is my daughter, Nahla. She is the sun that never fades and the moon that never wanes! Please join me in wishing her a happy 15th Birthday today! I love you sweet angel,” she wrote.