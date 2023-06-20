Halle Berry Pairs Trendy Vest With Baggy Trousers & Crystal-Embellished Sandals at Cannes Lions

Halle Berry donned a menswear-inspired look while in France.

The “Catwoman” actress attended Cannes Lions in Cannes over the weekend. She spoke at the film festival on Monday, styled in a feminine spin on classic menswear.

Berry paired a tuxedo-style vest with wide-leg trousers. Her navy blue vest featured thin white pinstripes, a cropped hemline and a single navy button.

Berry speaks at Cannes Lions on June 19. Pixmedia/ MEGA

The actress added a black belt to her baggy-style pants. She accessorized further with brown sunglasses and layered necklaces, plus earrings and a gold chain bracelet.

For footwear, the actress slipped into a pair of strappy sandals to round out the look. Her shoes featured two thick straps across the top of the foot in a black and white print. The thin stiletto heels added at least 4 inches to Berry’s height.

Berry speaks at Cannes Lions on June 19. Pixmedia/ MEGA

The shoes also included black ankle straps that Berry fastened around the bottom hem of her pants to give them a more cropped look and show off her playful footwear.

While Berry is most well known for her incomparable roles in some of the most unforgettable films, she is also known for her impeccable style. The Cleveland native’s memorable fashion moments have helped her earn trendsetter status, cementing her as an icon in both the fashion and film worlds.

On the footwear front, the former model often opts for strappy sandals like her most recent pair, plus trendy and versatile sharp pumps and sturdy boots of all proportions that align with her daring personal aesthetic.

