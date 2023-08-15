Halle Berry Kicks Up Her ‘Barbie’ Heels for 57th Birthday Celebration in Pink Sparkly Dolls Kill Western Boots With Daughter and Boyfriend

×
Halle Berry at the 2000 MTV Movie Awards at Sony Pictures Studio in Culver City, Ca. on June 3, 2000 (Photo by Kevin Winter/ImageDirect)
402719 179: Actress Halle Berry poses with her Best Actress in a Leading Role Oscar for "Monster's Ball" backstage during the 74th Annual Academy Awards March 24, 2002 at The Kodak Theater in Hollywood, CA. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD - JULY 19: Actress Halle Berry attends the premiere of Warner Bros. "Catwoman" at the ArcLight Theatre on July 19, 2004 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
BURBANK, CA - JULY 14: Actress Halle Berry appears on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" at the NBC Studios on July 14, 2004 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Halle Berry was thinking pink for her 57th birthday on Monday.

The actress posted to Instagram after she went to “Barbie” with her boyfriend and daughter for her celebration. For the occasion, Berry dressed up in a Barbiecore look consisting of a bubblegum pink mini dress with feathers attached to the neckline. The dress featured thin spaghetti straps and a square neckline. Berry also carried a rainbow heart shaped bag with a pink strap, as well as pink sunglasses to the movie.

The “Catwoman” star rounded out her look with even more pink. She wore Western “Sheriff Shine” boots by Dolls Kill covered in pink sequins. Her boots featured a low block heel and a pointed toe, and were complete with silver buckles wrapped around each ankle.

Berry’s boyfriend, singer Van Hunt, and daughter got the pink memo for the movie as well. Hunt wore a pink t-shirt with black shorts while her daughter wore a pink ruffly mini dress paired with pink platform peep-toe heels.

While Berry is most well known for her incomparable roles in some of the most unforgettable films, she is also known for her impeccable style. The Cleveland native’s memorable fashion moments have helped her earn trendsetter status, cementing her as an icon in both the fashion and film worlds.

On the footwear front, the former model often opts for strappy sandals like her most recent pair, plus trendy and versatile sharp pumps and sturdy boots of all proportions that align with her daring personal aesthetic.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

