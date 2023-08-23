×
The Haim Sisters Strut in Angled Sandals for Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2023 Campaign

Rock band HAIM took to the streets of Paris for their latest project, courtesy of Louis Vuitton.

On Tuesday, the French luxury brand shared its fall 2023 campaign on Instagram — complete with a clip of the HAIM sisters, dressed in matching head-to-toe outfits from Nicolas Ghesquiere’s newest collection. For the occasion, Este, Danielle and Alana Haim each wore a set of low-heeled sandals with black leather toe and slingback straps, set atop thin platform soles.

The sisters’ footwear was finished with thick, faintly angled heels totaling at least 2 inches in height, providing a modern yet versatile base for their outfits. Just like their shoes, each of the Haim member’s ensembles coordinated to form a united front: a crystal-embellished black tank top with a ruched bodice, layered atop black leather pants. The group’s looks were finished with the same handbag, as well — as each carried a quilted cream and black leather-trimmed version of Vuitton’s Alma BB bag.

However, this wasn’t Haim’s only foray in Vuitton this year. In March, the sisters joined a star-studded front row — including Zendaya, Janet Jackson and Emma Stone — in Paris for the brand’s fall 2023 fashion show, held during Paris Fashion Week. On that occasion, the group also coordinated their outfits in a trio of geometric-paneled dresses with black trim (Este opted for a white zip-up style, while Danielle wore a floral-embroidered green minidress and Alana slipped on a silk-paneled black and white piece), layered atop black floral lace tights.

(L-R): Este, Danielle and Alana Haim attend Louis Vuitton’s fall 2023 fashion show in Paris during Paris Fashion Week on March 6, 2023.Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

The group also matched their accessories for the occasion, as well: two-toned, geometrically curved top-handled handbags covered in Vuitton’s house monogram, paired with exaggerated black rubber-soled ankle boots for a futuristic edge.

Haim is a favored group in the fashion industry, working with numerous luxury brands over the years. In the decade since they first rose to fame, the sister trio has served as muses and front-row guests for Vuitton, Dior, Stella McCartney, Paco Rabanne and more. Over the years, they’ve also starred in campaigns for brands including Vuitton, Coach and the North Face, as well.

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

