Hailey Bieber Blooms in White Floral Minidress and Strappy Thong Sandals

Hailey Bieber was spotted leaving Italiana restaurant L’artusi in New York yesterday. The model was clad in a white satin minidress with a floral print and an asymmetrical neckline with an angular cutout.

The sleeveless dress was worn with thin sleek oval-shaped sunglasses in black accompanied by a plethora of gold jewelry. The model’s tresses were worn in a deep side part, framing her features.

Hailey Bieber was spotted leaving L’artusi on July 19, 2023, in New York. GC Images

On her feet, Bieber stepped out in a pair of cream-colored heeled thong sandals. The footwear was constructed of neutral leather uppers and comprised of intersecting thin straps that crossed over the tops of the model’s feet, separating her toes and securing the sandals in place.

A closer look at Hailey Bieber’s shoes. GC Images

The footwear also included rounded toes and was backless for easy on and off. The shoes sat atop thin stiletto heels standing at around 2 to 3 inches in height, giving Bieber a conservative height boost. Sandal heels, of all kinds, are a staple in many stars’ wardrobes, Bieber included.

Beyond her fabulous wardrobe, Hailey has become a darling of the fashion industry, appearing in campaigns for Guess, Levi’s, Ugg, Ralph Lauren and Zadig & Voltaire, among other top brands. The star’s extensive shoe closet includes an eclectic and impressive mix of streetwear sneakers and sleek heels. On occasion, Hailey can be found wearing kicks by Superga, Nike, New Balance and Off-White. The model also favors embellished pumps, loafers and strappy sandal heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo.

Turning a more casual look the same day, the model was spotted out and about alongside her husband, Justin Bieber. Both Hailey and Justin went with casual ensembles for their outing in the Big Apple. The social media star wore a white cropped baby tee paired with light wash cutoff denim shorts while Justin wore an oversized white tee with purple Nike sweat shorts. On her feet, Hailey donned black leather loafers, a staple for the business owner.

