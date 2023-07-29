Hailey Bieber Models Shearling Thigh-High Boots for Vogue Japan

×
Hailey Bieber is seen leaving her apartment on Jan. 27, 2023 in New York.
Hailey Bieber is back at it with another magazine cover. Posing for the pages of Vogue Japan, the model served up a series of unique looks for the publication. On the cover, she can be seen wearing a sultry crisscross neck top with leather gloves and gold jewelry. Smoldering eye makeup and a slicked-back hairdo completed her cover look.

Bieber is shown modeling four additional outfits in the spread, which she shared on Instagram Friday. One photo sees her sporting a charcoal gray hooded turtleneck sweater with matching mittens, super-short silver metallic shorts and plush over-the-knee boots.

The thigh-high style covered in butter-hued shearling featured a chunky heel and a somewhat pointed toe. A brown corduroy baseball cap finished off the eccentric ensemble.

Another shot reveals Bieber in a purple Miu Miu look with black sheer tights. She’s also wearing gold jewelry and posing with a black leather tote bag. Additionally, the 26-year-old skincare entrepreneur modeled a plunging black sequined jumpsuit with layered necklaces and a sculptural knit dress paired with a bulky sweater for the shoot styled by Patti Wilson.

Over the years as her career has flourished, the Rhode Skin founder has become known for her effortlessly chic street-style outfits. Her style often leans towards a more minimalist aesthetic and some of her favorite shoe styles of late include trendy Adidas Sambas, Jil Sander leather loafers, sleek Saint Laurent ballet flats, and thong sandals by The Row. Bieber is also a fan of strappy sandals and mules from brands like Femme Los Angeles, Gianvito Rossi and Ferragamo.

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 19: Hailey Bieber is seen leaving L'artusi on July 19, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)
Hailey Bieber is seen leaving L'Artusi Italian restaurant in New York City on July 19, 2023. GC Images

About the Author:

Allie Fasanella is a contributing writer for Footwear News, covering celebrity style, trending news and the latest shoe releases.

