Hailey Bieber Channels Strawberry Girl Trend in Two-Toned Sandals for Rhode x Krispy Kreme Campaign

Hailey Bieber took a sweet approach to beauty — literally — for her latest Rhode project.

On Monday, Bieber took to Rhode’s Instagram to share her skincare brand’s new collaboration: a strawberry glaze-themed version of its signature peptide lip treatment, made in partnership with Krispy Kreme (in fact, the product was inspired by its own strawberry glazed donuts).

For the occasion, Bieber channeled the viral Strawberry Girl aesthetic trend from TikTok and posed for its campaign in a set of themed red and white leather sandals — topped by two-toned crossed front straps for a vintage-inspired effect — with buckled ankle straps and thin soles.

The model’s attire was equally on-theme, seen while she leaned against a bright red Chevrolet Corvette: a red and white gingham-printed bikini top, paired with red high-waisted briefs. For added flair, Bieber also paired her summer-worthy attire with red strawberry-shaped earrings.

Additional imagery found Bieber arriving at the Corvette in a denim bikini top and matching high-waisted shorts, layered beneath a red leather jacket with a wraparound studded waist belt. While walking to the car and getting into the driver’s seat, she also elevated her look with a range of accessories: thin black sunglasses, round gold hoop earrings and — naturally — a box of Krispy Kreme donuts.

Currently, customers can join the waitlist for the limited-edition $16 lip treatment — which will launch on Aug. 28 at 9 a.m.

Bieber has been a darling of the fashion industry for quite some time, appearing in campaigns for brands like Guess, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and Zadig & Voltaire. The media personality also starred in Levi’s summer ’20 campaign with Jaden Smith. Previously, in 2016, Bieber starred in Ugg’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16 as well.

The star’s shoe closet includes an eclectic mix of streetwear sneakers and sleek heels. Aside from Superga sneakers, which Bieber’s been an ambassador for since May, she also wears casual shoes by Nike, Chanel and Off-White. On the more formal front, the model favors heels from Tabitha Simmons, Jimmy Choo and Balenciaga. Most recently, she’s frequently worn sleek and embellished sandals by Amina Muaddi and Bottega Veneta, similar to the “it” girl-beloved styles that are currently trending in the fashion world.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.