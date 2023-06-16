×
Hailey Bieber Channels Barbie in Pink Vivienne Westwood Minidress and Clear Gianvito Rossi Heels at Rhode Skin Celebration

hailey bieber, rhode skincare, anniversary party, pink sequin mini dress, vivienne westwood, giavito rossi, pvs heels, mules
Bieber in New York City on June 15, 2023.
Gotham/GC Images
Hailey Bieber celebrated the anniversary of her skincare line in style, taking a style note from Barbie’s wardrobe.

The model stepped out on Thursday night in New York City on her way to the one-year anniversary party for her Rhode Skin line. For the celebration, Bieber sparkled in a custom Vivienne Westwood Couture minidress covered in pink Swarovski crystals.

hailey bieber, rhode skincare, anniversary party, pink sequin mini dress, vivienne westwood, giavito rossi, pvs heels, mules
Bieber in New York City on June 15, 2023. Gotham/GC Images

The minidress featured a structured bodice and ruching on one side of her hip. Bieber added more shimmer to the outfit with a diamond necklace and sparkly stud earrings. She also carried a sequin-covered mini bag.

Bieber added a pair of trendy heels to complete her look. She donned clear PVC mules from Gianvito Rossi. Her Elle shoes featured a semi-sheer PVC strap across the toes and a thin stiletto heel reaching just over 4 inches. The shoes were complete with a nude leather footbed and pointed toe.

Gianvito Rossi's 'Elle' mules
Gianvito Rossi’s ‘Elle’ mules.Gianvito Rossi

Delicate yet striking, bold yet sexy, the PVC shoe lends itself as the ultimate party-ready adornment ranging from ultra glamour to refined-pretty.

Bieber is known for having exceptional street style. Her trendy and sartorial fashion sense prompts her to wear silhouettes that feel modern and fresh. The star’s extensive shoe closet includes an eclectic and impressive mix of streetwear sneakers and sleek heels. Bieber can also be found wearing kicks by Superga, Nike, New Balance and Off-White. The model also favors embellished pumps, loafers and strappy sandal heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Bieber’s best looks through the years.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

