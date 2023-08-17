Hailey Bieber Gets Sporty in Nike’s Air Max 95 ‘UNC’ Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Hailey Bieber took a retro approach to off-duty style while running errands.

On Wednesday, Bieber stepped out in a set of Nike’s Air Max 95 sneakers. The Rhode founder’s $189 style featured a chunky, ’90s-inspired silhouette with rounded toes and paneled uppers in hues of black and gray.

Hailey Bieber runs errands on Aug. 16, 2023. Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

Her set was complete with light blue laces and white mesh tongue paneling, as well as matching blue Swoosh logos on each counter.

Nike’s Air Max 95 sneakers. Courtesy of Farfetch

Bieber’s footwear was finished with thick white rubber soles for a vintage-inspired flair, as well as transparent blue-toned gel inserts for added comfort.

A closer look at Bieber’s sneakers. Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

The pair also brought a retro base to Bieber’s equally vintage-inspired outfit: a set of orange running shorts and an oversized white T-shirt, proclaiming “Monet.” The Victoria’s Secret model opted to coordinate her look with an orange leather iteration of Bottega Veneta’s hit Pouch clutch — a $3,400 style that can currently be found on resale sites like Rebag for $1,155.

Hailey Bieber runs errands on Aug. 16, 2023. Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

Bieber completed her attire with a set of black oval-shaped sunglasses, as well as a gold watch and chunky post earrings. The model’s look was finished with a gold chain necklace, strung with a large rounded “B” pendant — which was coated in diamonds for a bejeweled flair.

Bieber has been a darling of the fashion industry for quite some time, appearing in campaigns for brands like Guess, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and Zadig & Voltaire. The media personality also starred in Levi’s summer ’20 campaign with Jaden Smith. Previously, in 2016, Bieber starred in Ugg’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16 as well.

The star’s shoe closet includes an eclectic mix of streetwear sneakers and sleek heels. Aside from Superga sneakers, which Bieber’s been an ambassador for since May, she also wears casual shoes by Nike, Chanel and Off-White. On the more formal front, the model favors heels from Tabitha Simmons, Jimmy Choo and Balenciaga. Most recently, she’s frequently worn sleek and embellished sandals by Amina Muaddi and Bottega Veneta, similarly to the “it” girl-beloved styles that are currently trending in the fashion world.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.