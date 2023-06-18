×
Read Next: Princess Charlotte Sets Sail in Nautical-Inspired Collared Dress and Mary Janes at Trooping the Colors Parade
Hailey Bieber is So ’90s in Chained Slingback Flats for Date Night with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber, dress, silk dress, slip dress, pink dress, 90s dress, flats, black flats, leather flats, slingbacks, slingback flats, pointed flats, womens flats, chain flats, gold chain flats, patent flats, shoulder bag, 90s, 90s style, street style, date style, date night, New York City
Hailey Bieber walks in the West Village with Justin Bieber in New York City on June 17, 2023.
Robert Kamau/GC Images
Hailey Bieber went back to the ’90s for her latest fashionable night out.

While on a date in New York City’s West Village with husband Justin Bieber on Saturday, Bieber wore a silky midi dress. The Rhode founder’s slip-style piece featured a sleeveless light pink bodice with faintly gathered linear trim across its bust and skirt.

Hailey Bieber, dress, silk dress, slip dress, pink dress, 90s dress, flats, black flats, leather flats, slingbacks, slingback flats, pointed flats, womens flats, chain flats, gold chain flats, patent flats, shoulder bag, 90s, 90s style, street style, date style, date night, New York City
Hailey Bieber walks in the West Village with Justin Bieber in New York City on June 17, 2023.Robert Kamau/GC Images

Bieber opted to accessorize her outfit with a thin gold snake chain and diamond-strung necklaces, as well as a set of huggie and a set of round, small diamond-coated hoop earrings. To elevate her ’90s attire, she also paired her ensemble with a black leather shoulder bag with a buckled strap — further adding to her outfit’s vintage appeal.

Justin, meanwhile, wore a brown hoodie, light blue denim jeans and white sneakers in a casual contrast to Hailey’s outfit.

Hailey Bieber, dress, silk dress, slip dress, pink dress, 90s dress, flats, black flats, leather flats, slingbacks, slingback flats, pointed flats, womens flats, chain flats, gold chain flats, patent flats, shoulder bag, 90s, 90s style, street style, date style, date night, New York City
Hailey Bieber walks in the West Village with Justin Bieber in New York City on June 17, 2023.Robert Kamau/GC Images

When it came to footwear, Bieber slipped on a pair of black flats to chicly finish her outfit. The Tommy Hilfiger muse’s pair featured smooth, glossy black leather uppers with squared pointed toes and thin slingback straps. The flat-soled style was complete with gleaming gold linked chain bit accents on each toe, bringing it a faint ornamentation while remaining timeless and versatile.

Hailey Bieber, dress, silk dress, slip dress, pink dress, 90s dress, flats, black flats, leather flats, slingbacks, slingback flats, pointed flats, womens flats, chain flats, gold chain flats, patent flats, shoulder bag, 90s, 90s style, street style, date style, date night, New York City
A closer look at Bieber’s flats.Robert Kamau/GC Images

Bieber has been a darling of the fashion industry for quite some time, appearing in campaigns for brands like Guess, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and Zadig & Voltaire. The media personality also starred in Levi’s summer ’20 campaign with Jaden Smith. Previously, in 2016, Bieber starred in Ugg’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16 as well.

The star’s shoe closet includes an eclectic mix of streetwear sneakers and sleek heels. Aside from Superga sneakers, which Bieber’s been an ambassador for since May, she also wears casual shoes by Nike, Chanel and Off-White. On the more formal front, the model favors heels from Tabitha Simmons, Jimmy Choo and Balenciaga. Most recently, she’s frequently worn sleek and embellished sandals by Amina Muaddi and Bottega Veneta, similarly to the “it” girl-beloved styles that are currently trending in the fashion world.

