Hailey Bieber Steps Out in Baby Tee, Denim Shorts and Loafers With Justin Bieber in NYC

Hailey Bieber stepped out in a casual but classic look with husband Justin Bieber.

The model and the musician were seen in New York City on Wednesday. Both Hailey and Justin went with more dressed-down looks; Hailey wore a white cropped baby tee paired with light wash cutoff denim shorts while Justin wore an oversized white tee with purple Nike sweat shorts.

Hailey and Justin Bieber in NYC on July 19. Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

Hailey added a black belt, sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, a necklace and a watch, as well as a black shoulder bag to her look. Justin accessorized with an orange trucker hat.

Hailey slipped into a pair of black leather loafers that featured a rounded toe to complete the look. Unlike dress shoes, loafers are a more casual footwear choice, perfect for any occasion including attending high-profile red-carpet events. The footwear is a staple in many celebrities’ closets, like Kendall Jenner and Katie Holmes.

Hailey is known for having exceptional street style. Her trendy and sartorial fashion sense prompts her to wear silhouettes that feel modern and fresh. The star’s extensive shoe closet includes an eclectic and impressive mix of streetwear sneakers and sleek heels. She can also be found wearing kicks by Superga, Nike, New Balance and Off-White. The model also favors embellished pumps, loafers and strappy sandal heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo.

Bieber has been a darling of the fashion industry for quite some time, appearing in campaigns for brands like Guess, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and Zadig & Voltaire. The media personality also starred in Levi’s summer ’20 campaign with Jaden Smith. Previously, in 2016, she starred in Ugg’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16 as well.