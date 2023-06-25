×
Hailey Bieber Strolls in Square-Toed Shoes with Justin Bieber in L.A.

View Gallery
View Gallery36 Images
Hailey Bieber brought an elevated take to casual basics for a daytime walk in Los Angeles.

While strolling outdoors with husband Justin Bieber on Saturday, Bieber wore a cropped white T-shirt. The Rhode founder’s stye featured a crewneck silhouette and short sleeves, which she opted to pair with a set of wide-legged, deep tan pleated trousers for a look that appeared distinctly ’90s.

(L-R): Justin and Hailey Bieber walk in Los Angeles on June 24, 2023.thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Where accessories were concerned, Bieber accented her outfit with a set of thin-rimmed gray sunglasses, as well as a thin gold snake-chain necklace. Her ensemble was also further elevated with a multicolored orange, maroon and light blue manicure, as well as a large $6,700 black leather version of Bottega Veneta’s popular woven Jodie shoulder bag.

Hailey Bieber walks in Los Angeles on June 24, 2023.

When it came to footwear, Bieber slipped on a pair of square-toed boots to finish her outfit. The Tommy Hilfiger muse’s pair featured glossy patent leather uppers with geometrically pointed toes, accented atop by loafer-like panel stitching. Though the set’s base couldn’t be seen beneath her trousers’ long hems, it was likely finished with short square-toed heels in either a loafer or mule form, similarly to other styles Bieber has worn in the past.

A closer look at Bieber’s shoes.thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Bieber has been a darling of the fashion industry for quite some time, appearing in campaigns for brands like Guess, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and Zadig & Voltaire. The media personality also starred in Levi’s summer ’20 campaign with Jaden Smith. Previously, in 2016, Bieber starred in Ugg’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16 as well.

The star’s shoe closet includes an eclectic mix of streetwear sneakers and sleek heels. Aside from Superga sneakers, which Bieber’s been an ambassador for since May, she also wears casual shoes by Nike, Chanel and Off-White. On the more formal front, the model favors heels from Tabitha Simmons, Jimmy Choo and Balenciaga. Most recently, she’s frequently worn sleek and embellished sandals by Amina Muaddi and Bottega Veneta, similarly to the “it” girl-beloved styles that are currently trending in the fashion world.

