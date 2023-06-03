Hailey Bieber Channels ‘The Matrix’ in Black Leather Trench Coat and Sandy Liang x Salomon RX Moc 3.0 with Justin Bieber

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Hailey Bieber hit the streets of Los Angeles yesterday alongside her husband, musical artist Justin Bieber. The couple were spotted hanging out with their longtime friend and accomplished model Lori Harvey.

The model gave full Matrix vibes, dressed in a lengthy black leather trench coat in an oversized silhouette featuring a shiny finish and belt detailing around the waist. The edgy outerwear was worn overtop a casual light gray cropped top and styled alongside baggy deep blue high-waisted nylon trousers with a vaguely shiny finish, like her coat, featuring zipper detailing and a drawstring waist.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are seen on June 02, 2023 in Los Angeles. GC Images

On the accessories front, Hailey donned thin black shades with yellow lenses. The runway regular styled her short tresses parted down the middle in a messy windswept style.

For the ultimate it-girl look, Hailey stepped out in a pair of highly coveted white and black Sandy Liang x Salomon RX Moc 3.0 sneakers. The light and breathable shoe is a slip-on style, sans-laces, with flexible textile uppers and rubber soles that give the footwear traction no matter the surface. Described as a “water shoe” the style is so sought-after that it sold out in mere minutes after its release, along with the secondary silhouette released alongside it. For those looking to purchase the shoe now after selling out, resale sites are your best bet.

Hailey Bieber seen on June 02, 2023 in Los Angeles. GC Images

Sandy Liang x Salomon RX Moc 3.0.

Beyond her fabulous wardrobe, Hailey has become a darling of the fashion industry, appearing in campaigns for Guess, Levi’s, Ugg, Ralph Lauren and Zadig & Voltaire, among other top brands. The star’s extensive shoe closet includes an eclectic and impressive mix of streetwear sneakers and sleek heels. On occasion, Hailey can be found wearing kicks by Superga, Nike, New Balance and Off-White. The model also favors embellished pumps, loafers and strappy sandal heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo.

Hailey Bieber seen on June 02, 2023 in Los Angeles. GC Images

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Hailey Bieber’s best looks through the years.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.