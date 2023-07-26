Hailey Bieber Slips on Gold-Embellished Flats for Stroll With Justin Bieber

Hailey and Justin Bieber took a stroll with their pups. The couple stepped out in Malibu on Wednesday to grab lunch.

For the outing, Hailey wore a cool but casual look. She paired a gray cropped T-shirt with light-wash baggy jeans. Her mid-rise denim were accessorized with a simple thick black leather belt with a gold square buckle. She layered up in a light trench coat that swept her ankles. Hailey also added gold geometric earrings as well as black sunglasses.

Bieber in Malibu on July 26. SplashNews.com

The Rhode Skincare founder completed her outfit with a pair of flats. Hailey wore black flats that featured a shiny patent leather material with a sharp pointed toe. A gold chain embossed the top of the silhouette that barely peeked out from under her jeans.

Th Biebers in Malibu on July 26. SplashNews.com

Hailey is known for having exceptional street style. Her trendy and sartorial fashion sense prompts her to wear silhouettes that feel modern and fresh. The star’s extensive shoe closet includes an eclectic and impressive mix of streetwear sneakers and sleek heels. She can also be found wearing kicks by Superga, Nike, New Balance and Off-White. The model also favors embellished pumps, loafers and strappy sandal heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo.

Bieber has been a darling of the fashion industry for quite some time, appearing in campaigns for brands like Guess, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and Zadig & Voltaire. The media personality also starred in Levi’s summer ’20 campaign with Jaden Smith. Previously, in 2016, she starred in Ugg’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16 as well.

