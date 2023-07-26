×
Read Next: Here’s How to Buy Ader Error’s Converse Chuck 70 Collection
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Hailey Bieber Slips on Gold-Embellished Flats for Stroll With Justin Bieber

hailey bieber, trench coat, t-shirt, jeans, pointed toe shoes, malibu, justin bieber
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: (L-R) Kim Kardashian and Miranda Kerr attend as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of the Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: Hailey Bieber attends as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of the Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: Gal Gadot attends as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of the Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: Halsey attends as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of the Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)
View Gallery
View Gallery12 Images
Share

Hailey and Justin Bieber took a stroll with their pups. The couple stepped out in Malibu on Wednesday to grab lunch.

For the outing, Hailey wore a cool but casual look. She paired a gray cropped T-shirt with light-wash baggy jeans. Her mid-rise denim were accessorized with a simple thick black leather belt with a gold square buckle. She layered up in a light trench coat that swept her ankles. Hailey also added gold geometric earrings as well as black sunglasses.

hailey bieber, trench coat, t-shirt, jeans, pointed toe shoes, malibu, justin bieber
Bieber in Malibu on July 26.SplashNews.com

The Rhode Skincare founder completed her outfit with a pair of flats. Hailey wore black flats that featured a shiny patent leather material with a sharp pointed toe. A gold chain embossed the top of the silhouette that barely peeked out from under her jeans.

hailey bieber, trench coat, t-shirt, jeans, pointed toe shoes, malibu, justin bieber
Th Biebers in Malibu on July 26.SplashNews.com

Hailey is known for having exceptional street style. Her trendy and sartorial fashion sense prompts her to wear silhouettes that feel modern and fresh. The star’s extensive shoe closet includes an eclectic and impressive mix of streetwear sneakers and sleek heels. She can also be found wearing kicks by Superga, Nike, New Balance and Off-White. The model also favors embellished pumps, loafers and strappy sandal heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo.

Bieber has been a darling of the fashion industry for quite some time, appearing in campaigns for brands like Guess, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and Zadig & Voltaire. The media personality also starred in Levi’s summer ’20 campaign with Jaden Smith. Previously, in 2016, she starred in Ugg’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16 as well.

Related:

Best Flats for Women

Best Loafers for Women

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

justin bieber, hailey baldwin, street style
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s Couple’s Style Through the Years
View Gallery36 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Hailey Bieber Slips on Gold-Embellished Flats With Justin Bieber
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad