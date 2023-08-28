Hailey Bieber Sees Red in Glossy Mules for ‘Good Morning America’

Hailey Bieber brought a fiery red look to “Good Morning America” in New York City on Monday. She visited the talk show in Times Square to promote her skincare brand Rhode Skin’s newest product, Strawberry Glaze Peptide Lip Treatment.

Bieber arrives at “Good Morning America” at the ABC Studio in Time Square on Aug. 28, 2023 in New York City. GC Images

The 26-year-old model slipped into a pair of red mules. The patent leather heels featured a barely-there silhouette with a thin strap along the almond toe. The mules brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 5 inches tall.

Bieber paired the heels with a red Vivienne Westwood midi dress that featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and a draped skirt detailing in the back.

The model accessorized with a sparkling ring, a gold-linked watch, a pair of hoops and a diamond “B” pendant necklace. She completed the look with a red patent leather rectangle handbag with silver hardware on the sides of the body. She kept her light brown bob in a sleek style with one side tucked behind her ear, bringing attention to her minimal makeup that featured a glossy nude pink lip. The glowing look was created by hairstylist Danielle Priano and makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes.

Bieber’s look was put together by Dani Michelle who can also be credited for the black leather mini dress and slingback pumps when stepping out for dinner in Santa Monica earlier this month. The stylist also works with other stars like Kendall Jenner, Maren Morris and Elsa Hosk.

The model is known for her effortlessly chic style. When she’s spending a casual day to herself, you will usually see Bieber wearing a pair of sneakers or furry designer slides. If she’s making a red carpet appearance, Bieber is usually seen in textured pumps or strappy heels. Her shoe closet is filled with affordable sneakers from Nike, New Balance or Reebok and luxury styles from Tabitha Simmons, Jimmy Choo and Prada.