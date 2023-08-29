Hailey Bieber Slips on Cherry Red Buckle Mules After ‘Good Morning America’ Appearance

After being seen entering “Good Morning America” in a bright red dress, Hailey Bieber exited the ABC studios in New York City, on Monday, wearing a different look.

The model stepped out in red mules from Manolo Blahnik. Her Maysale 70 Mules featured a short heel, reaching just under 3 inches, as well as a sharp pointed toe. The toe was covered in a large red buckle detail. Her shoes retail for $795 on Ssense.

Bieber in NYC on August 28, 2023. Raymond Hall/GC Images

The Rhode Skincare founder paired her mules with a white mini dress from Marc Jacobs. Her dress was made of a draped material and featured a high neckline with boxy shoulders. She accessorized with a gold watch, hoop earrings and a dainty anklet. She also carried a red Ferragamo bag that coordinated with her shoes perfectly.

A closer look at Bieber’s shoes. Robert Kamau/GC Images

Bieber is known for having exceptional street style. Her trendy and sartorial fashion sense prompts her to wear silhouettes that feel modern and fresh. The star’s extensive shoe closet includes an eclectic and impressive mix of streetwear sneakers and sleek heels. She can also be found wearing kicks by Superga, Nike, New Balance and Off-White. The model also favors embellished pumps, loafers and strappy sandal heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo.

Bieber is seen after leaving “Good Morning America” in NYC on August 28, 2023. Robert Kamau/GC Images

Bieber has been a darling of the fashion industry for quite some time, appearing in campaigns for brands like Guess, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and Zadig & Voltaire. The media personality also starred in Levi’s summer ’20 campaign with Jaden Smith. Previously, in 2016, she starred in Ugg’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16 as well.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.