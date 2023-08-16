×
Hailey Bieber Goes Timeless in Classic Black Slingback Pumps

hailey bieber, black leather mini dress, pointed toe pumps, slingbacks, la, dinner
Hailey Bieber went with a timeless look for a dinner event.

The model stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., on Tuesday night for a private dinner party at Giorgio Baldi. For her outing, Bieber wore a black minidress with a rounded neckline. Her leather dress featured a gathered skirt that wrapped around each side. She added large stud earrings and carried a small black shoulder bag for her accessories.

hailey bieber, black leather mini dress, pointed toe pumps, slingbacks, la, dinner
Bieber leaving a private dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on August 15.Mega

The Rhode founder slipped into a pair of classic pumps to complete the look. She wore black heels with a pointed toe and a slingback ankle strap. She also added a sparkly anklet for another accessory. The thin stiletto heels that rounded out her shoes reached at least 4 inches.

hailey bieber, black leather mini dress, pointed toe pumps, slingbacks, la, dinner
A closer look at Bieber’s shoes.Mega

Bieber is known for having exceptional street style. Her trendy and sartorial fashion sense prompts her to wear silhouettes that feel modern and fresh. The star’s extensive shoe closet includes an eclectic and impressive mix of streetwear sneakers and sleek heels. She can also be found wearing kicks by Superga, Nike, New Balance and Off-White. The model also favors embellished pumps, loafers and strappy sandal heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo.

hailey bieber, black leather mini dress, pointed toe pumps, slingbacks, la, dinner
Bieber leaving a private dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on August 15.Mega

Bieber has been a darling of the fashion industry for quite some time, appearing in campaigns for brands like Guess, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and Zadig & Voltaire. The media personality also starred in Levi’s summer ’20 campaign with Jaden Smith. Previously, in 2016, she starred in Ugg’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16 as well.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Bieber’s Style Through the Years
View Gallery50 Images
Hailey Bieber Slips on Classic Pumps and LBD for Night Out in L.A.
