Hailey Bieber Takes on Los Angeles Heat in Black Adidas Samba Sneakers

Hailey Bieber kept it cool while taking the streets of Los Angeles this summer. The model was photographed on Wednesday, wearing a white cropped T-shirt with a black oversized denim jacket over top. She paired the tee with a pair of light-wash denim shorts.

Bieber in LA on July 26. APEX / MEGA

Bieber added simple but chic accessories such as black sunglasses, gold earrings and a black leather bag with gold hardware.

The Rhode Skincare founder slipped into one of her favored sneakers; the Adidas Samba. Her $100 style featured black leather uppers with matching laces, accented by gray suede paneling. The round-toed silhouette was complete with “Adidas Samba”-branded tongue labels and a brown gum rubber sole. The model has been seen in this exact style multiple times before.

Hailey is known for having exceptional street style. Her trendy and sartorial fashion sense prompts her to wear silhouettes that feel modern and fresh. The star’s extensive shoe closet includes an eclectic and impressive mix of streetwear sneakers and sleek heels. She can also be found wearing kicks by Superga, Nike, New Balance and Off-White. The model also favors embellished pumps, loafers and strappy sandal heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo.

Bieber has been a darling of the fashion industry for quite some time, appearing in campaigns for brands like Guess, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and Zadig & Voltaire. The media personality also starred in Levi’s summer ’20 campaign with Jaden Smith. Previously, in 2016, she starred in Ugg’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16 as well.

